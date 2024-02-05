Author Debi Plekan Guides Readers on a Transformative Journey through the Gospel of Luke

New book acts as an accompaniment to the Bible to enhance the understanding of God's word

HULETT, Wyo., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasoned bible study teacher Debi Plekan desires to help readers in their continual journey as they walk with Christ. In her new book, "With Jesus: an Intimate, In-depth Study of the Book of Luke," she shares what she uncovered in her three-year study unpacking and examining the gospel of Luke.

"Prior to this study, the prayer I set at the foot of God's throne was a request he reveal deeper teaching, knowledge, and understanding of his word," Plekan said. "My anticipation was to receive the meat of the word. To my surprise, the Lord's answer was to study the book of Luke from the very beginning, including the introduction written in my Bible."

Designed for readers who are seeking truth, exploring Christianity, or searching for deeper biblical study, Plekan breaks down the book of Luke verse-by-verse.

"As you read, expect to be chiseled, fine-tuned, renewed, corrected, refreshed, and blessed beyond measure with growth, insight, and revelation," Plekan said. "The personal nature of these writings will have a deep effect, pricking the heart, altering the very path of some readers, channeling them toward the narrow gate that leads to eternal life that is contracted by pressure from the world around them."

"With Jesus" is meant to be read alongside the Bible and poses pointed questions intended to inspire reflection within readers. Plekan hopes that readers will experience revelations when better examining the book of Luke with "With Jesus" as a guide.

Plekan plans to continue sharing the word of God and helping readers grow in their faith with more books in the future.

"With Jesus: an Intimate, In-depth Study of the Book of Luke"

By Debi Plekan

ISBN: 9798385005024 (softcover); 9798385005031 (hardcover); 9798385005048 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Debi Plekan is co-founder of OutlawRidge Ministries, a grass-roots ministry located in the beautiful wilderness of Wyoming's Black Hills. She is an ordained teacher of the gospel of Christ, a seasoned Bible study teacher, biblical mentor, and pastoral leader of a non-denominational Christian church. Living a simple life with her husband of over 40 years, she enjoys learning and discussions about God, creating inspirational photography, and tending horses. To learn more, please visit her website.

