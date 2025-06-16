Author Demonstrates by Example the Importance of Allowing Jesus to Slay One's Giants to Reach Overcomer Status

"I began to write as it felt like this desire was inside of me that I wanted to express. What really inspired me was the first book I wrote, To See To Feel To Laugh To Heal. I thought this second book would help my first book become a bestseller." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Gough said, "I began to write as it felt like this desire was inside of me that I wanted to express. What really inspired me was the first book I wrote, To See To Feel To Laugh To Heal. I thought this second book would help my first book become a bestseller."

Deborah Gough was born in Denver, CO and spent most of her life in the Detroit, Michigan area. She is also the author of the book To See, To Feel, To Laugh, To Heal. Gough's hope for her two published books is to reach thousands of people and inspire each person to let her words be a beacon. When she's not writing, she enjoys attending church in addition to playing cards, Bingo and Scrabble.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Jesus The Giant Slayer is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Deborah Gough, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press