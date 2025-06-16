Author Demonstrates by Example the Importance of Allowing Jesus to Slay One's Giants to Reach Overcomer Status

Xulon Press presents a thought-provoking memoir written to reach readers of all ages, to encourage spiritual and personal growth through overcoming challenges with help from Jesus.
DETROIT, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Deborah Gough shares her inspiring testimony to demonstrate overcoming challenges to accomplish goals in Jesus The Giant Slayer ($10.99, paperback, 9798868519109; $4.99, e-book, 9798868519116).
Gough's book speaks about the many relatable "giants" one may have to face in life. She explains how giants may be in the form of depression, defeat, unworthiness, loneliness, and many other emotional challenges. Her thoughtful advice throughout this book encourages all readers to know that giants can be overcome with a positive and changed mindset as one looks to Jesus as the ultimate source of guidance. The end result; Accomplishing goals of freedom and accepting the much desired title of overcomer, simply by letting Him slay the giants once and for all.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Gough said, "I began to write as it felt like this desire was inside of me that I wanted to express. What really inspired me was the first book I wrote, To See To Feel To Laugh To Heal. I thought this second book would help my first book become a bestseller."
Deborah Gough was born in Denver, CO and spent most of her life in the Detroit, Michigan area. She is also the author of the book To See, To Feel, To Laugh, To Heal. Gough's hope for her two published books is to reach thousands of people and inspire each person to let her words be a beacon. When she's not writing, she enjoys attending church in addition to playing cards, Bingo and Scrabble.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Jesus The Giant Slayer is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
