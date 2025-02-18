Author Demonstrates the Importance of Prayer and the Keys to Engage in an Unending Conversation With The Father

"I have learned many things about prayer from the Holy Ghost, revelation of the Word, diligent study and consistent, persistent practice." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, White said, "I have learned many things about prayer from the Holy Ghost, revelation of the Word, diligent study and consistent, persistent practice. Years ago, for the Doctor of Ministry, my dissertation was a compilation of my study on prayer and personal experiences. As I walked across the platform to receive it, the professor prophesied my dissertation would become a book some day and be sold at a retail store. God revealed the time is now so with the help of the Holy Ghost, I have developed this handbook. This practical guide presents the keys that define basic principles to praying effectively with the various kinds of prayer. They are a matter-of-truth because they are based on the scriptures, the written Word of God."

Patricia Kate White is the founder and president of FREE To Be FREE MINISTRIES, a prophetic and evangelistic voice to the Church and the world, located in Anchorage, Alaska. She is a committed intercessor, minister and mediator. White's many years of Christian experience include being a church administrator, worship leader, choir member, greeter, usher, teacher of the Word of God to children and adults, preacher of the full Gospel with the laying on of hands praying for the sick and oppressed, and a prophetic voice flowing in the gifts of the Spirit. She has a prayer ministry that shares the message of salvation, hope, healing and deliverance that comes through the Lord Jesus Christ. Her ministry includes attending to the sick, shut-in, the diseased and dying. White is also the author of MY VOICE HIS WORD: To Decree and Establish a Thing. She enjoys reading, walking and visiting thrift book shops.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. PRAYER, WHAT IS IT? DOES IT REALLY CHANGE THINGS?: The Keys To Effectual Prayer, A Matter-of-Truth is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

