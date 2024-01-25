Author Diana Nickerson announces the release of 'Is God Here?'

New book is an exciting journey of places and events a little girl weaves through until she is illuminated in heart, mind and soul with the answer

WEST NEW YORK, N.J., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspired by her deep love for the Bible and a passion to instill a thirst for the word of God in both children and adults through her writing, Diana Nickerson has introduced her debut book, "Is God Here?" (published by WestBow Press).

As a child exploring various places, Nickerson often pondered the question, "Is God Here?" Her book takes readers on a journey through those childhood spaces, culminating in the answer she discovered in the word of God.

Written in the rhythmic and rhyming style of poetry, the book features a repetitive pattern that supports early readers. Nickerson emphasizes that many events depicted are relatable to children's experiences, serving as illustrations of life events. The overarching theme conveys the message that by asking and seeking God, one will receive an answer, affirming His proximity in our daily lives and surroundings, notably revealed through nature.

Nickerson expresses her desire for young readers to grasp the essence of the book, stating, "I want young readers to know God is Here! Truly in big things, and small things. I want them to see and know the evidence of God through what He has made in nature. To know that God is truly near." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/853385-is-god-here

"Is God Here?"

By Diana Nickerson

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 24 pages | ISBN 9798385005369

E-Book | 24 pages | ISBN 9798385005376

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

With 20 years of experience as an educator in New York City Schools, Diana Nickerson makes her debut as an author while transitioning from a role as a classroom teacher. Currently residing in West New York, New Jersey, she shares her home with her daughter.

