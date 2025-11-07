Author Edith Webster Releases Six Historical Fiction Novels Exploring Love, Survival, and Redemption

Six Historical Novels Explore Love, Loss & Survival Edith Webster's compelling stories span Civil War-era America, highlighting resilience, redemption, and the strength of the human spirit

WICKENBURG, Ariz. and DALLES, Ore., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Edith Webster has released a compelling collection of six historical fiction novels that span the Civil War, 19th-century America, and timeless struggles of love, loss, and survival. Her works invite readers into vivid landscapes where hardship and hope shape destinies.

The six titles include:

A Long Way from Stones River – Samuel Trace returns from America's Civil War broken and embittered. His westward journey for vengeance against Zeke Tuning becomes a search for redemption.

A Beggar's Worth – Sophie escapes a life of poverty, only to confront deception and despair in her pursuit of nobility. A mysterious turning point forces her to reconsider freedom, survival, and destiny.

Lora's Journey – Lora Fitzgerald braves a perilous journey across the Oregon Territory to claim her family's estate. Her courage is tested as she faces betrayal, danger, and an uncertain new life.

South of Wisdom – Orphans Abigail, Lora, and David flee a menacing ranch to seek safety and a better life. Their escape unfolds against the dangers of Dearling Valley and the uncertainties of 1880s America.

Seasons of the Heart: Time and Extreme Hardship Can Destroy or Help Love Grow – A young couple's forbidden love sets them adrift in a hostile world. Their struggle between separation, survival, and hope unfolds in a tale of resilience.

Out of the Past – A chance encounter at a stage stop in 1870 binds two strangers together, altering the course of their lives as love collides with duty, war, and destiny.

Speaking about her work, Webster shared:

"History is filled with ordinary people facing extraordinary challenges. Through these stories, I hope to honor their strength, their faith, and the choices that defined their lives."

Webster divides her time between Oregon and Arizona, drawing inspiration from the historic Columbia River and the rugged Sonoran Outback. Her storytelling blends research with imagination, creating characters that embody resilience, courage, and the complexities of human connection. She is currently at work on her seventh novel, continuing her commitment to bringing rich historical narratives to life.

About Edith Webster

Edith Webster lives with her daughter and divides her time between Oregon and Arizona, making her home in The Dalles, Oregon, along the historic Columbia River, and in Salome, Arizona, in the Sonoran Outback. Her historical fiction novels reflect a deep appreciation for resilience, faith, and the enduring power of human connection.

