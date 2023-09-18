Author Empowers Women Through the Stories of Biblical Women

New book draws parallels between modern day and scriptural events

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chassidy J. Guidry wants to empower and encourage women in their walk with God. In her new book, "In God's Image," she provides examples of different biblical stories with parallels to current societal situations and demystifies the idea that God's word is outdated or irrelevant to the struggles of women in twenty-first century American society.

"In God's Image" examines God's proven love for women in relation to and in contrast with cultural stereotypes, feminist ideals, and misogynistic views. Each chapter assesses the stories of biblical women with focus on how the women overcome various obstacles through God's love and provision.

"There are many women who love God but fail to experience the fullness of God's love because they do not invite God into every situation in their lives," Guidry said.

Guidry invites readers on a journey of self-exploration, weaving together faith, identity, and personal growth. Her narrative is an exploration of the age-old question: What does it mean to be made in the image of God? Drawing upon her own experiences and spiritual insights, Guidry delves into this question with depth and sincerity.

"This is not a self-help guide or an ode to my transformation," Guidry said, "but a journey through scripture with specific attention on the power of women's stories. This book is for everyday women who do not have degrees in theology or Christian studies but who long to find hope in scripture for their current situations and the struggles of their sisters, mothers, daughters, and friends."

"In God's Image" is designed to help women find new inspiration from biblical truths and tap into their destinies.

"In God's Image"

By Chassidy J. Guidry

ISBN: 9781664294158 (softcover); 9781664294165 (hardcover); 9781664294141 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Chassidy J. Guidry is a Christian, sister, daughter, and friend. She is also an attorney, a writer, and a historian with an interest in the intersection between faith in God and American culture. To learn more, please visit https://www.instagram.com/chassidyjguidry/.

###

Media Contact

Ashley Fletcher, LAVIDGE, 4809982600, [email protected]

SOURCE LAVIDGE