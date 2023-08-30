Author Encourages Readers To Put Jesus Back At The Center Of Christmas

Xulon Press presents a discussion on the deception and distraction of Santa Claus.

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Roland Ramirez exposes old Kris Kringle as an image that would substitute lust of material possessions for the celebration of Christ's birth in Who Is Santa Claus Biblically ($13.99, paperback, 9781662884788; $5.99, e-book, 9781662884795).

Ramirez reminds readers of Satan's three favorite strategies: the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life and explains how he has personified them in the character of Santa Claus. Ramirez urges believers to keep their eyes focused on Christ and His glory above all else.