Author Encourages Readers To Put Jesus Back At The Center Of Christmas

Xulon Press presents a discussion on the deception and distraction of Santa Claus.
HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Roland Ramirez exposes old Kris Kringle as an image that would substitute lust of material possessions for the celebration of Christ's birth in Who Is Santa Claus Biblically ($13.99, paperback, 9781662884788; $5.99, e-book, 9781662884795).
Ramirez reminds readers of Satan's three favorite strategies: the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life and explains how he has personified them in the character of Santa Claus. Ramirez urges believers to keep their eyes focused on Christ and His glory above all else.
"This year, put Christ back on the Christmas tree and hang the fruits of His sacrifice as ornaments. Jesus is the only One to receive the glory," said Ramirez.
Roland Ramirez is a Christian who loves the Lord and has served in a variety of ministries over the past 15 years. He writes from his personal experience in ministry and the inspiration and direction of the Lord.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Who Is Santa Claus Biblically is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Roland Ramirez, Salem Author Services, 832-512-9995, [email protected]
SOURCE Salem Author Services
Share this article