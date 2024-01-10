Author Exposes Corrupt Christian Teachings Utilizing Biblical Evidence

Joellen Saddock claims that Christ's message does not align with mainstream Christian teachings

POWHATAN, Va., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Although author Joellen Saddock was raised in a Christian household, she often found herself on the outside of religion, looking in. She wanted to explain the beauty of Christ's message but discovered that her understanding of Christ stood in juxtaposition to mainstream Christianity. In her new book, "Christian Awakening," she shares her coming-of-age story about how she found the answers to all her tough religious questions.

"Christian Awakening" explores the deeper meanings of the Bible, how Christianity parallels other religions, and shares the message of a loving unity between all of God's people. Saddock implores readers to set aside the idea that man begins and ends in the confines of their own skin.

Although initially frustrated with the idea of reincarnation, Saddock recounts her personal experiences on the topic while explaining what the Bible means when referring to how a man can be "in the body of his ancestor," and how "women received back their dead, raised to life again." Tackling the distinction between reincarnation and resurrection, Saddock wants readers to consider if Jesus was actually teaching a different religion at all as she calls Hindu, Jains, and Buddhists her brethren.

"The current biblical interpretation keeps man feeling powerless," Saddock said. "The bible says that the human body is a form of godliness. It is through a faulty interpretation that fundamentalists continue to deny its power. Jesus meant every word he said, man truly possesses mountain moving potential."

Saddock calls her writing a self-help book for the religiously bereft, saying that it is a must read for anyone who has been confused by the Christian religion.

"More and more people have become skeptical of the forces that are governing them," Saddock said. "My place in all this madness is to tell you that these same forces, mostly greed and power, that have corrupted the government, the media, and some of the medical field, have also corrupted Christ's message. This happened long ago, even before the formation of Christian churches."

Assuring readers that Jesus gave them permission to think outside the box, Saddock walks readers through points of the Bible that may be subject to misinterpretation, corruption, or mistranslation. She encourages readers to not only renew their mind, but join together in a loving unity of all God's people.

About the author

Joellen Saddock resides in Virginia with her husband and four children. Although raised in a Christian household, she often found herself on the outside of religion looking in. Her story is a coming-of-age about the way she discovered answers to all her tough religious questions. More than anything, her story exemplifies how God's law is actively working in life to multiply desires and assist in creating a life of possibilities. Her story is about man's mountain-moving potential that has--until now-- been obscured by religious hypocrites. To learn more, please visit https://www.joellensaddock.com/.

