Author Geoffrey Zamboni Releases Trio of Titles Exploring Power, Fear, and Responsibility Across Fiction and Memoir

New Book Trilogy Explores Power, Fear, and Leadership Geoffrey Zamboni's Come With Me, Porch Light, and Secret Balancing Act deliver a compelling mix of suspense, ethics, and real-world insight into personal and professional responsibility

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Geoffrey Zamboni, a former healthcare executive with nearly four decades of experience in medical administration, announces the release of three books—Come With Me, Porch Light, and Secret Balancing Act. The titles span mystery, novelized suspense, and biographical reflection, each examining how individuals respond to power, fear, responsibility, and high-stakes decision-making.

Zamboni's professional background includes serving on the opening staff of a major cancer center and later directing medical clinics overseeing nearly 200,000 patients and 200 physicians. He also served as Director of Medical Services for a healthcare clinic in Palm Springs. His experiences inform both his fictional narratives and reflective writing, offering grounded perspectives on authority, consequence, and ethical balance.

Come With Me centers on a man whose routine life is disrupted by a meeting on the Santa Monica Pier. Introduced to a figure of immense wealth and influence, the protagonist begins to sense an unsettling force surrounding the encounter. As fear escalates, the story explores the consequences of power and the human instinct to regain control.

Porch Light follows Jon, a CIA agent navigating covert operations while attempting to protect his family. After a security breach forces them into a safe house, Jon must manage escalating professional threats alongside his responsibilities as a husband and father, highlighting the tension between national security obligations and personal safety.

Secret Balancing Act departs from fiction to reflect on real-world pressures in healthcare leadership. Drawing on Zamboni's own career opening a hospital and managing two medical clinics, the book addresses the challenges of delivering care, professional accountability, malpractice concerns, and maintaining equilibrium between work and personal life.

Zamboni has presented his work to international audiences, including participation at the Frankfurt Book Fair, engaging readers and industry professionals interested in fiction grounded in lived experience and institutional realities.

The three titles are intended for adult readers with interests in mystery, intelligence operations, leadership, and professional ethics. More information about the author and his work is available at Geoffrey Zamboni's Website.

