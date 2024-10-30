Author Helps Readers Achieve Personal, Professional Transformations Through New Book

"If you are clear about your north star, it doesn't matter where life takes you or where you have to navigate or take a detour, you'll always be able to get to that final destination. It's like your GPS." Post this

One must have a starting point to envision goals and dreams. During her recent virtual book launch, Vazquez shared with her audience about finding their north star which she described as someone's ultimate goal, dream, or destination.

"It's the most important thing in your journey," she said. "If you are clear about your north star, it doesn't matter where life takes you or where you have to navigate or take a detour, you'll always be able to get to that final destination. It's like your GPS."

When she returned to the United States as an adult, Vazquez and her husband lived in a car garage converted into a studio. That was the foundation that allowed Vazquez to capitalize on her dreams which included completing her bachelor's degree, getting promoted to a higher position, welcoming her son, traveling, saving money, and purchasing her first home. These steps took courage, risks, discipline, and time management.

"Everything happened at the same time," she said. "These life moments are possible because they come with having the grit, determination, and clarity of where exactly I wanted to go. I wish I had a magic pill. Many times, people say 'Oh, you're very lucky.' Well, luck is the combination of preparedness and opportunity."

With taking risks, there is the presence of fear. In order to become the best versions of ourselves, we have to conquer fears, Vazquez explained.

"There is fear every single time that I start something or learn something new and then I hear this voice that tells me that you're not capable or the right fit," she said. "You have to combat that negative thinking. Sometimes, we need to conquer those fears that paralyze us to move forward."

Another important topic she shared was how people find the good despite bad or inconvenient situations. It's about resetting our expectations and becoming resilient and stronger than ever. Vazquez remembers many setbacks—not getting vice president roles, experiencing illnesses, and embarking on moving to a new home only to realize it was unavailable.

She began to make lists of the things that she was grateful for and then made plans to try again to succeed in her goals and her dreams. Recently, Vazquez achieved a specific goal when she was awarded the esteemed Doctorate Honoris Causa by the World Leaders Organization. This organization is a chain of union of professionals, intellectuals, academics, communicators, and citizens firmly convinced to contribute their efforts, talent, and commitment to actions that improve the conditions of the country and humanity as a whole.

"I just rebound back with a reset focus with optimism," she said. "How to cultivate optimism is one of the things I talk about in my book."

