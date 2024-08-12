Author Hopes to Inspire and Motivate Readers to Live Their Lives to the Fullest Potential, Regardless of Their Past

"I wrote this book because I wanted people to know that there is a tremendous amount of power in the mercy of God." Post this

"I wrote this book because I wanted people to know that there is a tremendous amount of power in the mercy of God," Mtwale said. "The God of creation has a compulsion to give and love without limit to those who don't deserve. He is eager to show compassion and mercy to His creation."

Along with writing this book, Mtwale is a founder of The Word and Prayer Ministries, Inc., which reaches people in the greater Denver area and beyond.

"You don't have to be religious for God of creation to be involved in your life," Mtwale said. "This book will challenge the readers to abandon the notion that they have to earn everything."

"It Is a Mercy Difference"

By Caster Mtwale

ISBN: 9798385016822 (softcover); 9798385016839 (electronic)

Available at WestBowPress, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Throughout her 13 years of ministry, Caster Mtwale has been an inspiring voice in the body of Christ in encouraging, motivating, teaching and inspiring people to grow in the knowledge and love of God. Born and raised Catholic, she came into a personal relationship with Jesus as a teenager. She heard the gospel of salvation from her friend's mother who invited her to come closer to Jesus and challenged her to truly live her life for God. To learn more, please visit Author Caster Mtwale aims to transform readers' lives in positive ways. In her new book, "It Is a Mercy Difference," Mtwale invites readers to explore the divine concept of mercy, revealing how it can radically enhance one's life. Regardless of readers' pasts, achievements or present situations, Mtwale explores how God's mercy is a gift of boundless compassion and love.

"It Is a Mercy Difference" by Caster Mtwale is designed for readers who seek to experience profound transformation in their lives by understanding and embracing the boundless, unconditional mercy of God.

About the author

Throughout her 13 years of ministry, Caster Mtwale has been an inspiring voice in the body of Christ in encouraging, motivating, teaching and inspiring people to grow in the knowledge and love of God. Born and raised Catholic, she came into a personal relationship with Jesus as a teenager. She heard the gospel of salvation from her friend's mother who invited her to come closer to Jesus and challenged her to truly live her life for God. To learn more, please visit https://www.givememercy.com/.

