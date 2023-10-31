Author Hopes to Reintroduce what Jesus Says is "Necessary for Salvation"

Hunter chooses to only quote Jesus from the Bible, in order to protect the integrity of the teachings. The only topic the book covers is what Jesus had to say about what is necessary for salvation. Post this

"I've been in Church my whole life, and I've been a Pastor for the last 31 years of my life," said Hunter. "I decided to write this book as a corrective measure, to steer the ship back to what Jesus says salvation is all about."

Hunter adds that his book is an attempt to discover what Jesus taught about attaining Eternal Life. He chose not to include any footnotes, academic terms, or any quotations from anybody other than Jesus. His reasoning was to leave out the 2,000 years of prior Christian interpretation and commentary, along with any conflicting opinions that had been formed.

"The only topic the book covers is what Jesus has to say about what is necessary for our salvation," said Hunter. "Since he may return at any time, it covers what is arguably the MOST current topic!"

"The Unfiltered Jesus on Salvation & Discipleship"

By Bob Hunter

ISBN: 9781973698739 (softcover); 9781973698746 (hardcover); 9781973698753 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Bob Hunter is a retired pastor. He served seven churches. Bob has been teaching the Bible and preaching for over 30 years. His passion is for people to get to know Jesus beyond a few verses of scripture. Bob lives in Florida with his wife, Becky. To learn more, please visit http://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/850266-the-unfiltered-jesus-on-salvation-discipleship.

