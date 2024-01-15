Author Intends to Provide Readers with a Better Understanding of the Bible

In "Prime the Pump: Genesis," Wagner begins at Genesis 1:1 and works through the entire Book of Genesis, passage by passage, intending to relate ancient culture and practices to the biblical text in order for readers to "appreciate Scripture more, appreciate God more, and love Him better." Post this

"This series of books is intended "to prime the pump" of Bible Study," said Wagner, "to gain understanding and application to life, and to fuel a passion for further study."

Wagner has already finished "Prime the Pump" editions for Exodus, Numbers, Deuteronomy, and he is currently working on Leviticus. He has taught Scripture to students for many years, including background material for the passage to bring deeper understanding of what occurs for the people involved in what has been recorded in Scripture. This allows the student an opportunity to discover that what was written in Scripture for those people still applies to the present time.

"I love teaching the Bible to people," said Wagner. "God planned and executed His Plan of Salvation before He created anything at all. Therefore, we can see God's love, care, provision, grace, and mercy, as well as the Lord Jesus Christ, in the Book of Genesis."

"Prime the Pump: Genesis"

By Daniel Wagner

ISBN: 9781664277175 (softcover); 9781664277199 (hardcover); 9781664277182 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Daniel Wagner worked in manufacturing before attending Lancaster Bible College, Lancaster, Pa., as a 32-year-old freshman, where he earned his BS in the Bible. He attended Biblical Theological Seminary in Hatfield, Pa. (now Missio Seminary in Philadelphia PA), where he earned a master's degree. He is currently the pastor of The Bible Fellowship Church of Camden, Del. He has been married to his wife for 46 years, and they have two grown children and five grandchildren. To learn more, please visit http://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/844293-prime-the-pump-genesis.

