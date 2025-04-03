Author is Living Proof That by Serving a God of Love, There is Hope in His Promises

"My inspiration and motivation to write this book always came from this thought: 'Maybe my life could help someone, knowing they had a person in their corner cheering them on to step into their destiny.'" Post this

Bessette's heart is evident throughout this book intentionally penned to graciously speak into the lives of those who seldom hear a voice of love and encouragement. Readers will follow along for 366 days, as the author shares her relatable life journey through daily writings filled with pain, joy, sorrow and vulnerability. Bessette transparently shares verses and ways the Lord used each situation to help her understand and persevere through each challenge. The author's prayer is that readers facing similar challenges will never feel ashamed or alone.

"My inspiration and motivation to write this book always came from this thought: 'Maybe my life could help someone, knowing they had a person in their corner cheering them on to step into their destiny.'"

Kristen Lee Bessette is an East Coast girl living in a West Coast world. Originally from Massachusetts, she lives with her husband, Steve, and their children in Southern California. This book is her first published work. She and her husband are the founders of New Mercies Media, a non-profit organization dedicated to making a positive impact through broadcasting. When she is not writing, she is usually in the kitchen cooking delicious food for her loved ones. Kristen loves to be outdoors, playing tennis and swimming. For more information about their non-profit organization, visit newmerciesmedia.org.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Loved-24/7: 366 Daily Doses of Encouragement is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

