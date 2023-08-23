Author Jane Doe announces the release of the historical novel, 'The Surgeon'

A young woman with a big dream of becoming a surgeon in 19th century England must reconcile with her past as her path crosses with a handsome suitor

SHAWNEE, Kan., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jane Doe marks her entry to the publishing scene with the release of "The Surgeon" (published by Archway Publishing), a historical novel about a young woman with a big dream of becoming a surgeon in 19th century England who must reconcile with her past as her path crosses with a handsome suitor.

It is the middle of the 19th century and Anne Rose is an independent young woman who is intent on finding her father who she once thought had been killed in the desert 10 years prior. She is pursued by an evil suitor she suspects is responsible for his attack. After she purchases a ticket on a steamship to Cairo under a false name, she lies to several passengers and tells them she is heading to Egypt to join her father. Then, moments later, she fibs again and tells other passengers she is meeting her professor husband.

Richard Lawrence has been traveling to Cairo for the past decade to deliver expedition groups to Cairo as part of his job at a British museum. After he is introduced to Anne on the ship, he is immediately drawn to her, but suspicious of her conflicting stories about her life. As the two-week voyage begins and an unexpected medical event brings them together, their chemistry heightens when Anne reveals the real reasons why she is traveling to Cairo. Will their burgeoning feelings for each other be enough to survive their challenges and propel her down a path toward her dream?

"This is an easy to read and fun story. It has the right blend of romance and adventure. The reader will come away with a smile for having read or listened to the story," Doe says. When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, she answered, "Sometimes, life has a happy ending." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/843072-the-surgeon

"The Surgeon"

By Jane Doe

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 130 pages | ISBN 9781665733366

E-Book | 130 pages | ISBN 9781665733373

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Jane Doe trained as a biochemist and worked in her husband's surgical office for over 30 years. She has traveled to many countries including Egypt here she was inspired to write her first novel. She has four children and six grandchildren. She lives in the Kansas City area and winters in East Texas.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, [email protected], www.archwaypublishing.com

SOURCE ArchwayPublishing