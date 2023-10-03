Author Jason Mailey announces the release of 'The Cure'

A captain and his team are sent to a town to investigate why the town people have vanished after a government top secret experiment

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jason Mailey marks his entry to the publishing scene with the release of "The Cure" (published by AuthorHouse), the story of a captain and his team as they are sent to a town to investigate why the town people have vanished, after a government top secret experiment.

The government has come up with a cure to the common cold and has distributed it into a small town. Instead of curing them, the town people have become infected. Rachael Morgan, the lead scientist, finds out and tries to stop it with the help of Captain Steven Miller. They run into a cover up, betrayal and revenge along the way.

"I think this book will appeal to conspiracy theorists and those who love zombie books and apocalypse kind of movies," Mailey says. He adds, "It's relevant to today's COVID-19 pandemic in which scientists made a vaccine to stop people from getting sick."

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Mailey answered, "I just want them to enjoy reading this book." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/847224-the-cure

"The Cure"

By Jason Mailey

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 200 pages | ISBN 9798823010016

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 200 pages | ISBN 9798823010023

E-Book | 200 pages | ISBN 9798823010009

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Jason Mailey, a native of Council Bluffs, Iowa, currently resides in the United States. He works for his family's business and enjoys a contented family life with his wife and daughter. In 2017, he embarked on his writing journey, crafting his debut novel, "The Cure," which was published in 2023. His passion for writing was ignited during his work-related travels when he delved into the literary works of Stephen King. This newfound inspiration led him to craft his own novel, a thrilling narrative infused with elements of action, suspense, and betrayal, resulting in the creation of his very first book, "The Cure." He remains dedicated to his writing endeavors and has ambitious plans to continue producing captivating books for the enjoyment of readers in the future.

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry's only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.com or call 833-262-8899.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, AuthorHouse, 833-262-8899, [email protected], www.authorhouse.com

SOURCE AuthorHouse