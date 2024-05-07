Author John Crawley Announces His New Novel, Beneath Us.

"Lost love that never really disappears is a theme that others have written but, I believe, not nearly as well nor as vividly…This is a brilliant piece of literary fiction. The characters are strong even with their flaws and weaknesses." – Caleb Pirtle, former editor of Southern Living Magazine Post this

Set with the backdrop of the famous slant-hole drilling days of the East Texas Oil Field, believed to be the largest unsolved crime in the history of American business, Beneath Us is the story of lost love mingling with the dark secrets of two families from different rungs on a very congested social ladder and the deceit that occurred 3,500 feet beneath them in the world's richest oil field.

Beneath Us is available now online at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Lulu, and Walmart.

Caleb Pirtle, former editor of Southern Living Magazine said this about Beneath Us, "Lost love that never really disappears is a theme that others have written but, I believe, not nearly as well nor as vividly…This is a brilliant piece of literary fiction. The characters are strong even with their flaws and weaknesses."

About John Crawley

John Crawley is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin. In addition to penning his numerous novels, he built a thirty-year career in advertising, specializing in TV and Radio and helped build dozens of national brands. He has taught creative writing and advertising at East Texas State University (now Texas A&M Commerce), TCU, as well as guest lectured at The University of Texas at Austin, North Texas University, SMU and LaVerne University in California.

He has won Shelf Unbound Magazine's Top 100 awards three times – for Stuff, a story of a man's life, told by what he takes from his home as he escapes from an impending wildfire; Letters From Paris, a saga of Clare de Fontroy, a black poet, journalist and essayist (and part-time jazz singer) writing to John dos Passos about the changing nature of Europe and the world, even as the shadow of Hitler casts its dark cloud over Paris; and finally, The End, a tale of a woman wishing to choose death over life while confronting a horrid disease, which is slowly killing her– the only person standing in her way, is her brother: a Catholic priest. John also wrote the award-winning story, Man on the Grassy Knoll, a fictional interview with Raul Salazar, the second shooter on the day of the Kennedy assassination.

John is an award-winning photographer, an avid cook, as well as a guitar and mandolin picker. He occasionally finds time to fly-fish and to ride his bicycles. John is married with three grown children and somewhere around his house, a cat. Find all of John's books at www.johncrawleybooks.com

