Author Jonathan Brown announces the release of his debut book 'Of Course It's True [Except for a Couple of Lies]'

A memoir of stories about family, life and values written with humor by a natural storyteller

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New release "Of Course It's True [Except for a Couple of Lies]" (published by Archway Publishing) is an eclectic collection of memoirs told with candidness and punctuated with a good sense of humor.

The book begins with a story of Jonathan Brown's namesake, Jonathan Archer, who came to California by ship in 1849, in pursuit of happiness. It then details a range of important events in the author's life — from the famous people he had met, to his devotion to technology. The final section is about values and beliefs that have driven his life including some reflections on principles that are important to Brown.

"Reviewers have commented that the book raises some very current issues about how we organize our society," the author states. "For many readers, this will be a challenge to their existing thoughts about the importance of family, life and values. Too many people today believe that we are in an era of limits — if you are asking whether the glass is half full or half empty, you are asking the wrong question — the point is that the glass is infinitely refillable."

"Of Course It's True [Except for a Couple of Lies]" is available now for purchase at https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/847023-of-course-its-true-except-for-a-couple-of-lies.

By Jonathan Brown

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 372 pages | ISBN 9781665738590

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 372 pages | ISBN 9781665738583

E-Book | 372 pages | ISBN 9781665738576

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Jonathan Brown grew up in California. He earned degrees from the University of the Pacific and a DPA from USC. He worked at the intersection of higher education and politics — first for political figures in Washington, D.C. and Sacramento, and then for an association of independent colleges and universities. While he spent a majority of his career with just one group, that was not all he did. Along the way, he helped to start an insurance company; taught in several universities in the U.S. and Mexico; and worked to improve best practices in government and nonprofit organizations. He served on a couple of national commissions, helped to develop new models of finance and worked to build linkages between U.S. and Mexican universities. Brown has been a contributor to numerous symposiums and compilations of writing on economics, higher education, and finance. This is his first book.

