Author Kevin Leurquin, The Adventures of Captain Quesadilla Wraps Up Messages of Positivity and Empowerment For Young Readers

The book, Adventures of Captain Quesadilla comes to life beyond the page through the author's real-world venture, the Captain Quesadilla Co. food truck. Just like the story, the truck is on a mission to spread positivity, spark creativity, and strengthen community—one quesadilla at a time. Even better, its menu is filled with recipes straight from Captain Quesadilla, so readers can taste the adventure for themselves.

A new children's book, The Adventures of Captain Quesadilla, introduces kids to a larger-than-life food hero with an uplifting mission: spreading positivity and teaching essential life lessons through playful, food-themed adventures. Written by Kevin Leurquin, the story follows Captain Quesadilla and sidekicks like Pep and Black Bean Ninja as they encourage children to embrace kindness, confidence, and gratitude.

Written for kids ages 4-10, The Adventures of Captain Quesadilla is ideal for classrooms, libraries, and families who want more than just another storybook. Unlike traditional children's books, The Adventures of Captain Quesadilla blends storytelling with social-emotional learning. The book is designed not only to entertain but also to inspire conversations at home and in classrooms about courage, empathy, and resilience.

"Such a cute story with a powerful message for kids and adults," notes Erin V., 4th Grade Teacher at Bay Harbor Elementary in Suamico, Wisconsin. The book is connected with the author's real-world project, the Captain Quesadilla Co. food truck (www.captquesadilla.com). Sharing the same mission of bringing positivity, creativity, and community connection through food, the truck's menu features items made from recipes included in The Adventures of Captain Quesadilla. "Our quesadillas have the fuel to lift people for the greater good." Leurquin adds, "We have the recipe to feed your superpower through our creative approach and strategic partnerships." The Adventures of Captain Quesadilla is available now on Amazon.

About the Author

Kevin Leurquin is a writer and the founder of the Captain Quesadilla Co. food truck. Living with hemophilia has taught him to "find a way," a lesson he now shares through stories that encourage kids to discover their own strength. With a background in business and a passion for creativity, he brings food, fun, and positivity together to inspire children and families.

