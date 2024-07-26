Author Linda Primera portrays a humorous parody on what getting older really looks and feels like

Getting Older: Is It Fun or Painful?. Septuagenarian author shares a tongue-in-cheek picture book of what it means to be older.
UNION CITY, N.J., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- They say that being a senior citizen has a lot of perks. They say retiring is a fun and relaxing chapter of a person's life. They say being an older person is a beautiful and fulfilling phase one will cherish. But the truth is --- going to be revealed by author Linda Primera in this comical portrayal of what getting older truly means. Let's Talk… about… Getting Older in this candid but honest depiction of life as an older person.
Everyone is going to get older. However, the media does not usually portray it like it is in reality. They show how much fun it is to retire and be able to travel. They say so many things about growing old gracefully. But in this picture book, the author portrays a humorous parody on what getting older really looks and feels like.
There's still so much more in getting older. No one talks much about it but there is a long list, including: back pains, muscle aches, receding hairline, dentures, adult diapers, and more. And in a light-hearted way, this short story with vividly fun illustrations will unmask these truths.
About the Author
30 year Former Law Enforcement Officer Linda Primera has written a parody about getting older. She writes this for everyone who is getting older, who can relate and just leave a smile on your face. She is 71 years old, but feels like she is quite younger. She had no trouble figuring what to write because she lived through everything in the book. Her "older" friends laughed heartily, because they had experienced one or more incidents in the book too.
Let's Talk… about… Getting Older
By Linda Primera and Toby
Paperback: $10.99 | ISBN-13: 9798891006195
Hardback: $21.99 | ISBN-13: 9798891006201
eBook: $3.99 | ISBN-13: 9798891006218
Publication Date: March 2024 | Pages: 24
