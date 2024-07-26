Author Linda Primera portrays a humorous parody on what getting older really looks and feels like

Let's Talk… about… Getting Older in this candid but honest depiction of life as an older person. Post this

There's still so much more in getting older. No one talks much about it but there is a long list, including: back pains, muscle aches, receding hairline, dentures, adult diapers, and more. And in a light-hearted way, this short story with vividly fun illustrations will unmask these truths.

This book is available online and can be purchased at online bookstores.

About the Author

30 year Former Law Enforcement Officer Linda Primera has written a parody about getting older. She writes this for everyone who is getting older, who can relate and just leave a smile on your face. She is 71 years old, but feels like she is quite younger. She had no trouble figuring what to write because she lived through everything in the book. Her "older" friends laughed heartily, because they had experienced one or more incidents in the book too.

Let's Talk… about… Getting Older

By Linda Primera and Toby

Paperback: $10.99 | ISBN-13: 9798891006195

Hardback: $21.99 | ISBN-13: 9798891006201

eBook: $3.99 | ISBN-13: 9798891006218

Publication Date: March 2024 | Pages: 24

