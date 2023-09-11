Author Looks to Replace 3,000-Year-Old Messages on Spiritual Healing

New book acts as a guide for readers to understand their relationship with God, ego, and themselves to experience "earthly resurrection"

BELLE VERNON, Penn., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After working with people for many years, author Dr. Nick Martin, known by many as "egoman", has unearthed the main sources that he believes are the root of their difficulties: ego and their ego energy. Continuing to build upon his 40 years of discovering the truths of the ego, he has released his newest book, "Earthly Resurrection: The Truth of God-Ego-You."

In previous books, Martin has focused on understanding and healing the ego with "ego medicine" as well as the spiritual elements intertwined with the ego. He builds on these topics in "Earthly Resurrection," and provides readers with tools that they can use to work on key life areas where they may be experiencing "ego stupidity" or "ego illness" at their own pace.

"Everyone has an ego intensively impacting their life, whether they know it or not, just as they have a face, heart, and brain," Martin said. "The truth of ego and the vision of the 'ego and spirit' message lies beyond the horizon and if we can bring it into greater focus and awareness, we can do some transformative things—both individually and collectively as a humanity."

Martin wants to help dispel the traditional messages that spiritual healing alone can address the challenges of living a healthy life and evolving as a humanity. According to Martin, inaccurate descriptions and stories about God rooted in the imbalanced and unhealthy ego energy often exist within the composers of those messages.

Instead, he wants readers to unlearn these teachings, and understand how, with accurate information about their ego and ego energy, readers can achieve an exceptional life, relationship with God and earthly resurrection.

"Truth about God, Ego, and You will carry all forward within this incredible gift called Earth," Martin said, "our home, to live the great life we were designed by God, evolution, and the wisdom of the ages to live—here and now!"

"Earthly Resurrection: The Truth of God—Ego—You"

By Dr. Nick Martin

ISBN: 9798765241165 (softcover); 9798765241172 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

Dr. Nickolas Martin, a licensed psychologist, has worked in the clinical, university, public school, and private practice settings as a therapist, diagnostician, educator, and consultant over the past 40 years. He is the author of "Ego Therapy: A Method for Healing Your Whole Self" and "It's Your Ego–Stupid! Fix It to Fix Your Life" and co-author with Rev. Dr. Linda M. Martin of "EgoSpiritualism: Awakening to Your Human and Divine Self" and "The Two Voices Within: Balancing the Energies of Ego and Spirit to Enhance Your Life." To learn more, please visit http://www.egoandspirit.info.

