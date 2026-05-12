Author Marc Rudov's "The Need for Control" Explains the Pervasive Anti-American Sentiment

To all who crave control -- and those who willingly surrender to it: Get a grip!" Post this

ISSUES INSIDE "THE NEED FOR CONTROL"

Why do some people — friends, relatives, lovers, spouses, professors, plutocrats, politicians — need to control others, while others need to be controlled by them?

What's the difference between power and control? Do you have power? If so, what kind of power? How do you use it?

Why has Marxism, which has failed everywhere and caused hundreds of millions of deaths, become so popular?

Why was the American Revolution so important?

Why are some students well-behaved and grateful for freedom, while others constantly protest, destroy property, lust for anarchy and tyranny, and elect the likes of Zohran Mamdani?

Why are most college professors leftists?

Why are so many wealthy people liberals, despite capitalism providing them every advantage imaginable?

In "The Need for Control: Insecurity Run Amok," learn how the need for control affects your life and that of your children.

According to Rudov, "We first battled our mothers for control in the womb. Unfortunately, a growing number of unhinged thugs never left the womb. Look at the angry, violent, insecure, know-nothing kids around the world, worshiping Karl Marx and rioting in the streets; you can link this aberrant behavior to their childhoods. To all who crave control -- and those who willingly surrender to it: Get a grip!"

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Marc Rudov is a branding advisor to CEOs, media commentator, and author of three books on branding, one on lying, and his new one on control. Rudov has headed marketing organizations in both large and small companies. Known worldwide as an independent critical thinker, thought-leader, and truth-teller, he rejects wokeness and what he calls technologica erotica — the worship of technology instead of customers. Mr. Rudov rails against industry, product, and technology jargon, as well as toxic wokeness, and urges his clients to escape their comfort zones to stand out, to be unique. Rudov holds a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and an MBA from Boston University. He's been on Fox News, Fox Business, Newsmax, and radio stations around the world.

ORDERING INFORMATION

"The Need for Control: Insecurity Run Amok" is available in both paperback (ISBN: 979-8-90452-376-3) and ebook (ISBN: 979-8-90452-379-4 formats. Order them at TheNeedForControl.com

Media Contact

Marc Rudov, MHR Enterprises, 1 408-499-0115, [email protected], MHREnterprises.com

SOURCE MHR Enterprises