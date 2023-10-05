Author Miguel Arrufat Millan releases 'Captured by their Past'

New novel delves into the secrets that bind families, the webs of deception that entangle lives, and the relentless pursuit of justice

CASTELLÓN DE LA PLANA, Spain, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miguel Arrufat Millan marks his entry to the publishing scene with the release of "Captured by their Past" (published by Trafford Publishing), a thrilling mystery book full of tension and suspense where innocents are absolved and murderers are condemned for what they have done.

Mike Smith decides to visit his friend John Brown one Saturday and, while they are having dinner with John's children, John Jr. and Charles, John dies when he drinks a cup of whisky where there is arsenic.

As John's son, John Jr., faces accusations of patricide, Mike steps forward to defend him in a high-stakes trial. With determination and legal acumen, he embarks on a quest to unveil the truth hidden within and send the real criminal or criminals to prison.

This page-turner delves into the secrets that bind families, the webs of deception that entangle lives, and the relentless pursuit of justice. Will Mike succeed in unmasking the real culprits and saving John Jr. from a wrongful fate?

"This type of books are read by many people, so I think readers will like it. The end is very surprising, because it has not got the normal ending," Millan says. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answered, "I hope readers will be entertained and satisfied reading my book." For more details about this book, please visit https://www.trafford.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/186434-captured-by-their-past

"Captured by their Past"

By Miguel Arrufat Millan

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 60 pages | ISBN 9781698714905

E-Book | 60 pages | ISBN 9781698714912

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Miguel Arrufat Millan is a 49 year old Spanish. He studied English at the university and has taught English to unemployed people and in academies. He likes thrillers and music.

