Author Natasha Burell releases 'St John the Ambulance Cat'

New book chronicles the remarkable odyssey of a feline—from a roadside accident victim whisked away to a veterinary clinic in an ambulance, to becoming a patient under veterinary care, and finally, finding a new home after a successful recovery

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Natasha Burrell makes her debut in the publishing world with the launch of "St John the Ambulance Cat" (published by Xlibris NZ). This book recounts the remarkable odyssey of a feline—from a roadside accident victim whisked away to a veterinary clinic in an ambulance, to becoming a patient under veterinary care, and finally, finding a new home after a successful recovery.

The narrative unfolds as an ambulance en route to attend a patient encounters an unexpected obstacle—a cat darting across the road. Despite the driver's best efforts to avoid a collision, the cat is struck. Rushed to a veterinary clinic, the injured cat becomes a patient, receiving care until eventual recovery and a new, loving home are found.

Burrell believes her book will resonate with readers, particularly children aspiring to become veterinarians and animal lovers alike. Rooted in themes of compassion and kindness, the story serves as a testament to the profound impact of caring for animals. Drawing inspiration from real-life events, it offers a poignant reminder of the importance of empathy in one's interactions with the animal kingdom.

When asked about her hopes for the book's impact, Burrell expresses a desire for readers to emerge with a heightened sense of compassion towards animals, fostering a greater appreciation for their welfare and well-being. For more detail about the book, please visit https://www.xlibris.com/en-nz/bookstore/bookdetails/856931-st-john-the-ambulance-cat

"St John the Ambulance Cat"

By Natasha Burrell

Hardcover | 8.5 x 11in | 26 pages | ISBN 9781669881537

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 26 pages | ISBN 9781669881520

E-Book | 26 pages | ISBN 9781669881513

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Natasha Burrell, a mother to three children, has formerly served as a veterinarian in Otago and Canterbury, New Zealand.

Xlibris Publishing New Zealand, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider dedicated to serving the needs of Kiwi authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibrispublishing.com.au or call 0-800-008-756 to receive a free publishing guide.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, XlibrisNZ, 0-800-008-756, [email protected], https://www.xlibris.com/en-nz/bookstore/bookdetails/856931-st-john-the-ambulance-cat

SOURCE Natasha Burrell