Author Nicci Eloise announces the release of 'Beautifully Bare'

New book presents readers with alternative avenues of healing, including meditation, sound therapy, therapeutic journaling, and the embrace of solitude

ADELAIDE, Australia, March 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a world where tales of survival often remain concealed, Nicci Eloise sought to emerge from the shadows with her own narrative, inspired by her profound journey following an abusive relationship. Feeling exposed and vulnerable, she resolved to share her experiences, hoping to guide others through transformative paths, whether they too had endured abusive relationships or faced other dark challenges. Eloise discovered resilience amidst despair, ultimately finding solace, healing, and a revitalized sense of self.

Her book, "Beautifully Bare" (published by Balboa Press AU) presents readers with alternative avenues of healing, including meditation, sound therapy, therapeutic journaling, and the embrace of solitude. Delving into the potency of silence, it unveils its capacity for profound life-altering shifts. Through candid and unvarnished storytelling, Eloise endeavors to assist those ensnared in darkness, empowering them to embark on their own journey of healing and self-discovery, encouraging them to reclaim their inherent worth and embrace their scars as emblems of strength.

"This book will resonate especially with women in today's society, amidst a burgeoning interest in spirituality and alternative healing modalities. Practices like breath work, meditation, and reiki have touched countless lives, offering solace, inner peace, and a sense of interconnectedness. In a tumultuous world, it's vital to acknowledge the validity of feeling distraught, different, or isolated. This book underscores the significance of spirituality as a sanctuary for individuals to find inner peace and solace, urging readers to embrace their unique journey and uncover the power of inner harmony and tranquility," Eloise affirms.

When asked about the book's takeaway, Nicole responded, "I believe we all possess untapped potential. The key lies in acknowledging the possibilities, expanding our minds, and allowing ourselves to ascend. We are interconnected with something grander—we are the embodiment of greatness. We are not merely passengers or victims, but the vital link to our enlightenment. I hope this book ignites a spark in the darkness—a guiding light. It only takes a spark to ignite a flame. But that flame requires oxygen—your voice—your existence to burn brightly and illuminate the path. Your trauma, your anxiety—there is power within them. Harness it." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/844500-beautifully-bare

"Beautifully Bare"

By Nicci Eloise

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 122 pages | ISBN 9781982296650

E-Book | 122 pages | ISBN 9781982296667

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Nicci Eloise hails from Townsville, Queensland, Australia, where she spent her formative years before making her home in South Australia. In a society that often rewards conformity, breaking free from societal expectations to pursue one's true calling can be a formidable challenge. This was the journey she faced as a daughter, a model, and a mother. As a teenager, she exuded energy while grappling with anxiety, a combination that ultimately served as the catalyst for her spiritual awakening. Transitioning into her role as a professional medium and psychic, Eloise initially struggled to recognize her innate potential until she confronted her past and stepped boldly into her own light. Her journey has been marked by significant achievements, including the publication of her work in over 1000 articles worldwide and garnering admiration from numerous high-profile celebrities for her remarkable abilities.

Balboa Press Australia is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialise in self-help and the mind, body and spirit genre. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the Author Solutions self-publishing model. For more information or to start publishing today, visit balboapress.com.au or call 1-800-844-925.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, BalboaPressAU, 1-800-844-925, [email protected], https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/844500-beautifully-bare

SOURCE Nicci Eloise