Author Offers Compilation of Lessons Turned into Guidance and Insight Messages

"Modern Guidance" offers 52 lessons in guidance and insight to empower readers dealing with transition, tragedy, mental illness or trauma.

"I want to share these lessons in honor of my brother's legacy," said Hernandez. "We raised ourselves, and our love and support was sacred. We always empowered each other in difficult times, and this book is a gentle reminder to everyone that anything is possible."

Hernandez begins the book by chronicling her difficult journey from childhood to the present, and then offers instructions she's learned about a variety of life's lessons, such as strength, creativity, trust and purpose.

"I'm fully aware that my journey is simply being an assistant to others' personal development and growth," said Hernandez. "I surrendered to my calling and dedicated my life to documenting the lessons that led to solutions."

A percentage of the profits from "Modern Guidance" will be donated to Sacred United, a non-profit Hernandez created on her my brothers behalf to support and assist underprivileged youth.

"Modern Guidance: Life Lessons, Insight and Empowering Stories"

By Veronica Olga Hernandez

ISBN: 9798765241714 (softcover); 9798765241721 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Veronica Olga Hernandez has spent her life in Denver, Colo., where she has been the owner of various salons and even a nightclub. Most recently her entrepreneurship has been concentrated on the healing arts, including sound therapy. She is also a thought-leader and a public speaker. She has one son. To learn more, please visit http://www.modernguidanceshop.com.

