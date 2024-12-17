Author Patrick Quezada Shares Journey from Addiction to Man of God in Open My Encrypted Heart

"This book is for people who struggle with addiction, as well as the long-suffering parents who grieve for their lost, addicted children. It is also for people who seek deliverance from unwanted same-sex attraction, as I have made that journey as well." Post this

The book's title, "Open My Encrypted Heart," was a divine revelation to Quezada. "For years, I had been far too open and trusting of the wrong people. I turned inward, in depression and substance abuse to numb myself and encrypt my heart in a way that I would not be hurt again," he said. The book beautifully expresses Quezada's messages through original works of art and photography as well as Quezada's poetry.

Quezada believes "Open My Encrypted Heart" can be a discussion tool to bring hope to groups, including those in recovery, Christian groups focusing on redemption and healing, and groups who wrestle with same-sex attraction. Quezada approaches issues of substance abuse and LGTBQ from the wisdom of someone who has lived in both worlds, only to be delivered from both through the power of his relationship with Jesus Christ.

"One of my missions in writing this book is to restore a loving relationship between the LGTBQ community and the church," he said. "There has been a great deal of hate, misunderstanding, and trauma on both sides. The challenges may look different, but we all have a chance to love each other and grow as a community."

Quezada has had local book launches in Colorado and appeared on several podcasts to discuss his book. He is active on social media, and has begun a campaign titled, "Unlock Your Heart Series," where he hopes to bring more awareness to his story and inspire others to open their hearts to healing. He hopes to bring his message to more through his website, openmyencrytedheart.com. The book is now available on Amazon.com in both paperback and hardcover versions.

About Patrick Quezada

Patrick Quezada is an evangelist, digital creator, and author of "Open My Encrypted Heart." The book is a Prodigal Son's resilient journey seeking love and faith through relationships, rejection, rehabilitation, relapse, reconciliation, redemption, recovery and restoration. As Quezada passionately looked for love in many different places, his heart became encrypted by his inability to love and trust fully. The faith-based, coffee table book includes poems, photography, church notes, journal entries, and Bible verses and is now available on Amazon. To learn more about Patrick and his availability to speak or appear on podcasts, please contact him at [email protected].

