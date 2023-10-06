Author Pens Book One in Exciting New Book Series: Birth Date Bible Verses

As I was listening to one of my favorite radio stations, K-Love 106.9, a listener called in and spoke with the radio host about her birthday and that her birth date was 3/16. The conversation proceeded to talk about John 3:16...I then had a deep desire to write a book with 'birth-date Bible verses' Tweet this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Hargraves said, "As I was listening to one of my favorite radio stations, K-Love 106.9, a listener called in and spoke with the radio host about her birthday and that her birth date was 3/16. The conversation proceeded to talk about John 3:16 – 'For God so loved the world, that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish, but have eternal life.' I then had a deep desire to write a book with 'birth-date Bible verses,' to encourage readers to read more of the Bible, but most importantly, to want to read more, and have that desire to get closer to God."

Imogen Hargraves grew up in upstate New York and now resides in beautiful Colorado with her husband. She served 23 years in the Army and their two boys are now serving in the military as well, one in the Army and the other in the Navy. Their daughter is currently starting her life as a young adult. Hargraves is currently studying to attain a bachelor's degree in biblical studies in addition to gaining valuable knowledge in Christ at the wonderful church she attends. Since finding Valley Christian Church, her walk with God has changed dramatically and enjoys learning more and more about God each day. Hargraves enjoys reading, writing, going to the movies and playing Animal Crossing.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Birth Date Bible Verses: Book 1 - 1st of the Month Birth Dates is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

