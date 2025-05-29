Author Pens Book to Share Direct Command by the Holy Spirit of God

"This book is the result of a direct command by the Holy Spirit of God." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Turner said, "This book is the result of a direct command by the Holy Spirit of God. A few writings had been prepared and sent to family members and friends on occasion in response to obstacles encountered in their lives. The Holy Spirit inspired me to not only include those writings in this work, but to address other areas as He led."

Vera Francis Turner, a seasoned servant of Jesus Christ for forty-one years, was called by God to serve in His Kingdom in the office of "Teacher". As an ordained minister, serving in churches as Associate Minister or Elder, her primary assignment was teaching. She spent her adult life in Durham, NC where she was employed as a Social Work Supervisor with the Department of Social Services and as an Instructor/Counselor for twenty-eight years at North Carolina Central University. In 1995, she was called by God to start a "street ministry" to address the needs of the homeless population in Durham. Meals were prepared and personally written tracts were distributed weekly. According to Turner, for twenty-one years, God provided the means to operate purely by His Hand, without solicitations or federal funding. She now resides in Atlanta, GA with her daughter, son and grandson. In addition to studying and teaching the Word of God, she also enjoys attending her grandson's football games.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A Practical Application of the Word of God: Speak the Word until you believe it! Then, Speak the Word because you believe it! is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

