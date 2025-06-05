Author Pens Exciting First Book in Christian Fiction Series: The Light in the Darkness

"I believe the Lord inspired me to write this to get out that everyone can hear from God." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Haseltine said, "I believe the Lord inspired me to write this to get out that everyone can hear from God."

Jeffrey A Haseltine is a devoted husband, father of three and proud grandfather of six. He lives with his wife in a log home nestled on 40 wooded acres in Bemidji, Minnesota. For many years, Haseltine has faithfully served as both Evangelism Director and Elder at his local church, credited with teaching hundreds of people about Jesus and how to share their faith with others. He is the owner of Jeff's Good Works LLC, a construction business built on integrity and service. A passionate encourager, Haseltine is known for asking fellow believers, "What has the Lord been saying to you lately?"—a question that reflects his deep commitment to helping others walk more intimately with Christ. When he is not writing or ministering, he enjoys the outdoors through hunting, fishing, camping, beekeeping and sugar bushing.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date.Whisper in the Light is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

