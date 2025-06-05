Author Pens Exciting First Book in Christian Fiction Series: The Light in the Darkness

Xulon Press presents riveting fiction from author sharing his God-given gifts of prophecy, evangelism, and storytelling to speak to others through a meaningful lesson in faith.
CASS LAKE, Minn., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Jeffrey A Haseltine introduces readers to the first book in The Light in the Darkness Christian Fiction series, Whisper in the Light($31.99, paperback, 9798868516740; $9.99, e-book, 9798868516757).
Using his God-given gifts of prophecy, evangelism and storytelling to inspire and equip others to hear the voice of God in their own lives, the first book in Haseltine's new series offers readers a wonderful blend of Christianity and history. Lead fictional character, John Hoffmen, is a German intelligence officer carrying Hitler's invasion plans. Tragically, he is hunted by the French and injured in a fiery crash. Readers will appreciate the twists and turns and John is hidden by a Belgian farmer, where he encounters faith, love and betrayal amidst the chaos of war. Through a refreshing enlightenment, readers will appreciate the Christian influence on John as God begins to speak to him, and his heart transforms, embracing a new purpose. Torn between defending his hosts and loyalty to Germany, will John risk everything to deliver vital secrets to the Allies, forging a path of faith and redemption?
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Haseltine said, "I believe the Lord inspired me to write this to get out that everyone can hear from God."
Jeffrey A Haseltine is a devoted husband, father of three and proud grandfather of six. He lives with his wife in a log home nestled on 40 wooded acres in Bemidji, Minnesota. For many years, Haseltine has faithfully served as both Evangelism Director and Elder at his local church, credited with teaching hundreds of people about Jesus and how to share their faith with others. He is the owner of Jeff's Good Works LLC, a construction business built on integrity and service. A passionate encourager, Haseltine is known for asking fellow believers, "What has the Lord been saying to you lately?"—a question that reflects his deep commitment to helping others walk more intimately with Christ. When he is not writing or ministering, he enjoys the outdoors through hunting, fishing, camping, beekeeping and sugar bushing.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date.Whisper in the Light is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
