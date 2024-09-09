Author Pens Fifth Book: Christian Fiction Blending a Wonderful Mix of Romance With a Spiritual Good vs. Evil Twist

"A day never goes by without my listening to music or performing at the keyboard or in my reading something new or rereading something old. My desire to create literature is an outgrowth of these pursuits" Post this

"A day never goes by without my listening to music or performing at the keyboard or in my reading something new or rereading something old. My desire to create literature is an outgrowth of these pursuits," said Fremont.

Fauneil Fremont holds a BSc in Ed from the University of Nebraska, an MEd from the University of Arizona, and a BA and MA from San Jose State University in organ performance. She has worked as a teacher of English and music and a church organist in San Joaquin County is California. Since 2019, she has written five books, each in a unique way, relating to her experiences. She is currently writing her next book.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Story of Peter, Ruth, and Evan: Knowing Good and Evil is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

