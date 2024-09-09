Author Pens Fifth Book: Christian Fiction Blending a Wonderful Mix of Romance With a Spiritual Good vs. Evil Twist

Xulon Press presents Christian fiction for young adults and adults looking to read a wholesome story of romance with creative character development and an eye-opening spiritual discussion of good and evil.
STOCKTON, Calif., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Fauneil Fremont offers readers an exciting new fictional story with a thought-provoking display of good vs. evil in The Story of Peter, Ruth, and Evan: Knowing Good and Evil($15.99, paperback, 9798868502651; $7.99, e-book, 9798868502668).
Readers of Fremont's new fiction follows three main characters: Ruth, Peter and Evan. Told from the point of view of Ruth, the story unfolds as she leaves her home in Los Gatos, California to begin her first Christian counseling job in a remote retreat/retirement center in the San Joaquin County. Having both Peter and Evan as suitors, Ruth begins to discover their individual characters, coming to the realization that one is a kindred spirit while the other is not. Readers will appreciate the discussions of good and evil that help Ruth decide between her two suitors. In writing the novel, Fremont draws upon her own personal experiences of discussions in parochial school as a child and her adult experiences working as an organist for forty years in eight different Protestant churches.
"A day never goes by without my listening to music or performing at the keyboard or in my reading something new or rereading something old. My desire to create literature is an outgrowth of these pursuits," said Fremont.
Fauneil Fremont holds a BSc in Ed from the University of Nebraska, an MEd from the University of Arizona, and a BA and MA from San Jose State University in organ performance. She has worked as a teacher of English and music and a church organist in San Joaquin County is California. Since 2019, she has written five books, each in a unique way, relating to her experiences. She is currently writing her next book.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Story of Peter, Ruth, and Evan: Knowing Good and Evil is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
