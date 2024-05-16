Author Pens First Book in The Chronicles of Trinian Christian Fiction Trilogy

I started the Chronicles of Trinian Trilogy back in 2005, while flying jets in the Air Force. I wanted to show my young boys they could write books. Over the years, I have added to it, republishing 'STAND' and 'The Faithful' second editions, as well as book three, 'Forever' in 2024. Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Rotering said, "I started the Chronicles of Trinian Trilogy back in 2005, while flying jets in the Air Force. I wanted to show my young boys they could write books. Over the years, I have added to it, republishing 'STAND' and 'The Faithful' second editions, as well as book three, 'Forever' in 2024. The Faithful Stand Forever is a three book, 1300+ page Christian Fiction Trilogy designed to encourage and uplift young and old alike."

Terrence L. Rotering attended the United States Air Force Academy from 1981 to 1985. He retired from the United States Air Force in 2005, after twenty years of service flying F111F and F-15E fighter aircraft. He served for fifteen more years at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and holds two master's degrees. Rotering and his wife, Theresa, live on a ranch in the mountains of Colorado along with their two Colorado Mountain dogs, Scout and Ranger. In addition to serving their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at their church and in their community, they also enjoy hiking, photography, drawing, writing and playing the guitar. Rotering is also the author of Stand and Forever. For more information about the author or his books go to Chroniclesoftrinian.com, Rotersworld.net or follow Colorado_mtn_wildlife on Instagram.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Faithful: The Chronicles of Trinian is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

TERRENCE L. ROTERING, Salem Author Services, (757) 719-3134, [email protected], Rotersworld.net

SOURCE Xulon Press