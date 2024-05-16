Author Pens First Book in The Chronicles of Trinian Christian Fiction Trilogy

Xulon Press presents exciting Christian fiction trilogy cleverly combining scripture and fantasy with action-packed suspense, romance, creatures, angels, demons, aliens, battles and redemption.
CANON CITY, Colo., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Terrence L. Rotering presents the premier book in the Chronicles of Trinian Trilogy, a spiritual war between good and evil, in The Faithful: The Chronicles of Trinian ($28.99, paperback, 9781662897177; $40.99, hardcover, 9781662897641; $9.99, e-book, 9781662897184).
Packed with action and suspense, Rotering provides the exciting foundation of the Chronicles of Trinian Trilogy with thrilling, uplifting, and meaningful Christian fiction. The story follows young Abner, as he and his family embark on an epic adventure to find a new home in a faraway land. Along the way, the family sees countless wonders, encounters fantastic creatures, battles ruthless enemies and defeats the forces of hell while attempting to build a new nation. While God's plan for Abner and his family is to shape the world, evil lurks among them. Readers will be fascinated with the heroes of faith that emerge amidst epic battles. Book one in the trilogy aims to help strengthen faith of all readers through the understanding that "no matter what is to come, God and the spiritual forces of good are in control." Upon completion of reading book one, readers will look forward to the release of the next two books in the trilogy.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Rotering said, "I started the Chronicles of Trinian Trilogy back in 2005, while flying jets in the Air Force. I wanted to show my young boys they could write books. Over the years, I have added to it, republishing 'STAND' and 'The Faithful' second editions, as well as book three, 'Forever' in 2024. The Faithful Stand Forever is a three book, 1300+ page Christian Fiction Trilogy designed to encourage and uplift young and old alike."
Terrence L. Rotering attended the United States Air Force Academy from 1981 to 1985. He retired from the United States Air Force in 2005, after twenty years of service flying F111F and F-15E fighter aircraft. He served for fifteen more years at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and holds two master's degrees. Rotering and his wife, Theresa, live on a ranch in the mountains of Colorado along with their two Colorado Mountain dogs, Scout and Ranger. In addition to serving their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at their church and in their community, they also enjoy hiking, photography, drawing, writing and playing the guitar. Rotering is also the author of Stand and Forever. For more information about the author or his books go to Chroniclesoftrinian.com, Rotersworld.net or follow Colorado_mtn_wildlife on Instagram.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Faithful: The Chronicles of Trinian is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
TERRENCE L. ROTERING, Salem Author Services, (757) 719-3134, [email protected], Rotersworld.net
