Author Pens First Exciting Book in His Bibliographical Trilogy

FOLSOM, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Albert L. Bray enlightens readers with parts of his powerful and inspirational life story in The Cowboy, the USS Bexar, and the Bible: How God Found Me — The Story of Albert L. Bray ($18.99, paperback, 9781662883804; $8.99, e-book, 9781662883811).
Bray was born in a Western Saddle in 1940 and raised in the saddle in the shadows of the Santa Lucia Mountains of California. He rode with a Cowboy crew which included two Native Americans, until joining the Navy Reserve, a decision greatly influenced by his World War II Navy uncles. After boot camp in San Diego, Bray was deployed on the USS Bexar APA-237. In this book, Bray explores how God was using his family, mother, father, and twin brother, Alvin, leading him and preparing him to make the greatest decision of his life: to follow Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Bray's next two books will cover the before and after of this story of God and the Cold War, to complete his bibliographical trilogy, that readers will not want to miss.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book and what audience will appreciate his book the most, Bray said, "History buffs, military personnel, men and women and young people as well as history teachers. Everyone who loves America and freedom and history. Everyone who wants to learn about the Cold War. Everyone who is interested in the Navy and the military. Everyone who loves an exciting book about danger and lost romance. Just everyone in the world!"
Albert L. Bray considers himself a Western California Cowboy who traveled more miles on the back of a horse before the age of eighteen than travelling inside a car. While growing up, he and his brother practiced and trained for most events of the Junior Rodeos. They both won many championships, trophies and ribbons. This was his life until he was drafted and joined the Navy. Bray rode the waves around the world, during which time, before leaving active duty, he believed in Jesus Christ as his personal Savior. After college and seminary, he became a Pastor and later a Missionary Evangelist in Colombia, South America.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. The Cowboy, the USS Bexar, and the Bible: How God Found Me — The Story of Albert L. Bray is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
