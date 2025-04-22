Author Pens Motivational Book to Offer Solace, Comfort and Encouragement to Help Everyone Unravel Life's Intricate Beauty

"I've learned to overcome my obstacles, and now I'm highly motivated to help others achieve their dreams!" Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Widham said, "I've learned to overcome my obstacles, and now I'm highly motivated to help others achieve their dreams! I believe in second chances and view our past as stepping stones rather than barriers. With over ten years of experience working with young people, adults and families from challenging backgrounds, I've gained valuable insights into human nature. I am a motivational author creating impactful works that resonate with readers, promoting self-discovery and acceptance on their journeys!"

Evelyn Widham,M.Ed, MA is a motivational author dedicated to crafting works that deeply connect with readers, encouraging self-discovery and embracing their journeys. She holds a psychology degree from Eastern University, a master's in education from Concordia University and another master's in human services from Liberty University. Widham is passionate about exploring themes of resilience, personal growth and the strength of the human spirit. She believes in the transformative nature of words and poetry's capacity to provide solace, hope, and guidance in difficult times. She loves hiking, being surrounded by nature and capturing the beauty of the world and its wildlife through photography. Yet, what drives her journey is the chance to contribute to her community, explore fresh perspectives and witness the growth of others.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Puzzle Me Not Meditation and Reflection is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

This book is dedicated to you for every tear shed, every hurdle overcome, and every moment of doubt transformed into unwavering confidence and faith. May your journey continue to be one of remarkable self-discovery and renewal. This is a tribute to your resilience, a testament to the human spirit, and a celebration of the beauty you bring to the world.

