Author Pens Much-Needed Self-Help, Faith-Based Book About Singleness and How Woman Can Embrace the Season

"In 2011, I went through a breakup and started searching for self-help, faith-based books about singleness and how to embrace the season. At the time, I struggled to find a wide variety of resources that resonated with me." Post this

When asked what inspired her to write this book, Tanner said, "In 2011, I went through a breakup and started searching for self-help, faith-based books about singleness and how to embrace the season. At the time, I struggled to find a wide variety of resources that resonated with me. In 2014, God placed it on my heart to write a book for single Christian women."

Leah Eve Tanner was born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada. She holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). While currently pursuing a master's degree in social work, she works at a treatment center, dedicating herself to providing care for those battling substance abuse. When she's not studying or helping her clients, she enjoys watching Big Brother or reading. Tanner cherishes quality time with family and friends and enjoys traveling and exploring new coffee shops.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Fiercely Single: A Woman in Search of Her Identity is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Leah Eve Tanner, Salem Author Services, (702) 639-7091, [email protected], fiercelysingle.com

SOURCE Xulon Press