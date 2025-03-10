Author Pens Much-Needed Self-Help, Faith-Based Book About Singleness and How Woman Can Embrace the Season

Xulon Press presents a refreshing Christian teaching for single women to encourage, inspire, and provide helpful advice on singleness, dating and relationships.
LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Leah Eve Tanner offers an empowering, insightful guide for single Christian women in Fiercely Single: A Woman in Search of Her Identity ($19.99, paperback, 9798868510489; $9.99, e-book, 9798868510496).
Tanner is passionate about empowering single women to embrace their singleness. She firmly believes that singleness does not diminish one's value. Tanner's book exposes the truths about singleness, featuring singles who share notable experiences. This book helps single women navigate the complex web of singleness, relationships, dating, and recognizing red flags. Readers will gain valuable insights on how to date with purpose as a single Christian woman while remaining confident in their singleness. Tanner aims to remind women that God's love is unchanging and not dependent on their relationship status.
When asked what inspired her to write this book, Tanner said, "In 2011, I went through a breakup and started searching for self-help, faith-based books about singleness and how to embrace the season. At the time, I struggled to find a wide variety of resources that resonated with me. In 2014, God placed it on my heart to write a book for single Christian women."
Leah Eve Tanner was born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada. She holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). While currently pursuing a master's degree in social work, she works at a treatment center, dedicating herself to providing care for those battling substance abuse. When she's not studying or helping her clients, she enjoys watching Big Brother or reading. Tanner cherishes quality time with family and friends and enjoys traveling and exploring new coffee shops.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Fiercely Single: A Woman in Search of Her Identity is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Leah Eve Tanner, Salem Author Services, (702) 639-7091, [email protected], fiercelysingle.com
SOURCE Xulon Press
