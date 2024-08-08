Author Pens Second Volume of "Peculiar Poems"--a Special Blended Variety of Inspiration, Encouragement & Religion

To tell a dark and troubled world. There is light at the end of the tunnel. Jesus loves you, that he will never leave you nor forsake you. As long as you are still breathing, you have a chance to change and make him your Lord and Savior. Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Miller said, "To tell a dark and troubled world. There is light at the end of the tunnel. Jesus loves you, that he will never leave you nor forsake you. As long as you are still breathing, you have a chance to change and make him your Lord and Savior."

Lawanda Miller owns Kingdom International LLC. She was born and raised in Penfield, Georgia. Her goal is to reach the lost prodigal son. In addition to praising God and guiding people to the Lord, she enjoys writing, reading and collecting coins. Miller strives to tell this world that you are loved no matter what and that God is the antidote to everything.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A Book Of Peculiar Poems Volume 2 is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Lawanda Miller, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected]

SOURCE Salem Author Services