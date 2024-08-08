Author Pens Second Volume of "Peculiar Poems"--a Special Blended Variety of Inspiration, Encouragement & Religion

Xulon Press presents an inspirational book of poems, book two in A Book of Peculiar Poems Series.
GREENSBORO, Ga., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Lawanda Miller treats readers to book two in the series in A Book Of Peculiar Poems Volume 2 ($12.99, paperback, 9798868501852; $24.99, hardcover, 9798868501869; $5.99, e-book, 9798868501876).
As a woman of God, Miller wrote this poetry filled book as a refreshing way to lead and guide people to the Lord. Her writing is based on relatable real situations, circumstances and other happenings in life. Miller wants her poetic words to encourage and uplift readers to know that when going through storms, trials and tribulations, Jesus is the antidote to everything.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Miller said, "To tell a dark and troubled world. There is light at the end of the tunnel. Jesus loves you, that he will never leave you nor forsake you. As long as you are still breathing, you have a chance to change and make him your Lord and Savior."
Lawanda Miller owns Kingdom International LLC. She was born and raised in Penfield, Georgia. Her goal is to reach the lost prodigal son. In addition to praising God and guiding people to the Lord, she enjoys writing, reading and collecting coins. Miller strives to tell this world that you are loved no matter what and that God is the antidote to everything.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A Book Of Peculiar Poems Volume 2 is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Lawanda Miller, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected]
SOURCE Salem Author Services
Share this article