Author Presents Her Book of Daily Lessons to Guide Readers in Defining Their Personal Spirituality

Deanna Allcorn Smith shares her tools for creating a useful God-consciousness

RENO, Nev., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Deanna Allcorn Smith has invested years in her spiritual journey and found a fulfilling relationship with God as a result. Now she wants to help others find their path with her new book, "A Year on the Journey: Your companion in co-creating a truly useful and fulfilling relationship with God."

The book takes readers day-by-day, with daily lessons prefaced by quotes from inspirational sources. These epigraphs are intended to set the tone for the day's lesson and allow readers an opportunity for contemplation. Each introductory quote is followed by a single page of enlivening insights that are designed to provide the reader an anchor for inspired, productive thought throughout the day.

"The book came from humble origins," Smith said. "I never set out to write a book. I started with texts of daily inspirational thoughts, sent to a few friends. Friends told friends and soon I had a massive list of people requesting my texts. In time, I had a collection of over 600 daily devotions and that became the starting point for my manuscript."

Smith acknowledges that some people may have an uneasy relationship with God and wants to help readers grow a personal spirituality that is useful, easy, and rewarding. She presents principles which are both logical and profound, challenging readers to create a truly useful God-consciousness, or to build upon ones they already have.

"My book is for people who want to develop a more satisfying faith, and have not found it through traditional religion," Smith said. "'A Year on the Journey' combines spiritual principles, the wisdom of both ancient and modern teachers, and a lively and relatable narrative which invokes new ways of thinking about God and how we relate to the world."

"A year on the Journey," acts as a guide for readers to explore their faith through self-examination and inward reflection. Smith wants readers to harness their innate divinity for their own betterment, and in turn, help make a world that works for everyone.

By Deanna Allcorn Smith, RScP

ISBN: 9798765236727 (softcover); 9798765236703 (hardcover); 9798765236710 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Deanna Allcorn Smith, RScP, has a vision for her life – to be a channel for God's Good. After retiring from her 30-year career in the tech industry, in 2014, she completed studies to become a licensed professional prayer practitioner with the Center for Spiritual Living in Reno, Nev. Since earning her license, she now practices her faith by offering prayer support to individuals and serves as a spiritual counselor to private clients. She lives in Reno with her husband, Mike, and their cats, Majus and Zuzu. To learn more, please visit http://www.usefulfaith.com.

