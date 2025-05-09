Author Proclaims Hepatitis B Vaccine Linked to Autism, Proposes Delay of Hepatitis B Vaccination Until Pre-Teen Year.

"Hepatitis B is not a contagious childhood disease. Current CDC recommendation for hepatitis B vaccination immediately after birth should be moved to a pre-teen year. Making this change will prevent unnecessary vaccine injury." - Stephen Heartland Post this

Big Pharma's narrative, according to Stephen Heartland's recent blog:

"Big Pharma, which pays for commercial advertising on our news shows and internet channels, appears to have advised the following narrative concerning the undeniable rise in autism: 'It is due to genetics, industrial pollution, over-hygienic environments, older women having children, expanded diagnostic criteria, and/or socioeconomic links.'"

Should we believe Big Pharma's reasons for autism's increase from 1 in 10,000 back in 1980 to 1 in 36 today? In his blog, Heartland argues that the above reasons cited may account for a small part of the increase, but the main point to consider is that "autism is caused by toxicity." One observation Heartland noted in his blog:

"Since the CDC has recommended the hepatitis B vaccine right after birth for all newborns and infants in 1991, autism cases have skyrocketed."

Vaccine induced autism has been considered conjecture, and Big Pharma has dismissed this theory due to a lack of evidence. Heartland declares that evidence linking vaccines and autism has long been known but is being ignored.

To support this theory, Heartland cites two studies by renowned researcher and immunologist JB Classen. The results from these studies are statistically significant and calculated from whole childhood populations with hundreds of thousands of children within New Zealand and France, and another from central Italy. These studies compare health of children before hep B vaccine programs were implemented, and after hep B programs became established. Heartland noted that these studies show hep B vaccine causes a significant increase in Type 1 Diabetes (IDDM: insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus) and autism. These studies can be found here:

Clustering of Cases of IDDM 2 to 4 Years after Hepatitis B Immunization is Consistent with Clustering after Infections and Progression to IDDM in Autoantibody Positive Individuals

Prevalence of Autism is Positively Associated with the Incidence of Type 1 Diabetes, but Negatively Associated with the Incidence of Type 2 Diabetes, Implication for the Etiology of the Autism Epidemic

Stephen Heartland summarizes JB Classen's theory in a recent blog:

"This theory indicates that toxins within vaccines, especially those which include aluminum adjuvants and complex polysaccharides, induce IDDM and autoimmune autism. Clusters have developed after different vaccinations which seems to indicate that it is the rise of toxicity which occurs in the body after these vaccinations that causes these conditions to occur in children. Since all children are different, IDDM and autism appear at different times according to the differences in the children's ability to handle these toxins. This goes along with what was stated before, that autism is caused by toxicity."

Stephen Heartland's blog on this topic can be found here:

Hep B Vaccination, Vaccine Injury, and Autism. – StephenHeartland.com

In his blog Heartland offers more evidence that autism is not a genetic disorder:

"If it were truly a genetic condition, then there could be no cure. The fact that many people have found ways to reduce and/or eliminate toxins from their children's bodies and cure or lessen their autism proves this as a fact. For one example, Hollywood actress Jenny McCarthy alleviated enough of her son's autism to such a degree that he not only came out of his autistic shell, but he graduated from college and leads a normal life today."

Please see prior blog, which is also a book review, which goes into this in more detail:

Book Review: Healing and Preventing Autism. Written by Jenny McCarthy and Jerry Kartzinel, M.D. 2009 – StephenHeartland.com

How contagious is hepatitis B, and why do we vaccinate for it directly after birth?

From the National Vaccine Information Center, a consumer advocacy group focused on safety of vaccines:

"… hepatitis B is not common in childhood and is not highly contagious in the same way as chicken pox and pertussis. Hepatitis B is primarily an adult disease transmitted most frequently through blood but can also be transmitted through other bodily fluids such as semen or vaginal secretions. Hepatitis B is not transmitted through sneezing, kissing, sharing food or utensils or breastfeeding."

CDC corroborates this information on their website:

Vaccine Information Statement: Hepatitis B Vaccine - What you need to know

"Hepatitis B is spread when blood, semen, or other bodily fluid infected with the hepatitis B virus enters the body of a person who is not infected. People can become infected through:

Birth (if a pregnant woman has hepatitis B, her baby can become infected) Sharing items such as razors or toothbrushes with an infected person Contact with the blood or open sores of an infected person Sex with an infected partner Sharing needles, syringes, or other drug-injection equipment Exposure to blood from needlesticks or other sharp instruments."

From this information, Heartland concludes hepatitis B is not a contagious childhood disease, but rather is a disease spread mainly due to sexual activity and/or from drug use involving shared needles, with the only plausible way an infant can be exposed to hep b virus being through birth by a hep B positive mother. Heartland's blogs on hep B show why this vaccine being given routinely after birth is unnecessary and causing significant vaccine injury for newborns and infants. Heartland's synopsis:

"… any vaccine injury or death resulting to an infant or young child due to the administration of the hepatitis B vaccine, other than for a hep B infected mother, is an unnecessary injury or death."

How much hepatitis B vaccine injury is occurring?

From the National Vaccine Information Center and VAERS:

https://www.nvic.org/disease-vaccine/hepatitis-b/vaccine-injury

"Using the MedAlerts search engine, as of February 28, 2025, there have been 111,013 adverse events reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Reporting System (VAERS) in connection with Hepatitis B and Hepatitis B containing vaccines. Nearly 56 percent (60,465) of serious Hepatitis B vaccine-related adverse events occurred in children under three years old, with over 70 percent (1,754) of deaths occurring in children under three years of age. Of the vaccine-related adverse events reported to VAERS there were 2,414 related deaths, 16,899 hospitalizations, and 3,787 related disabilities."

These are large numbers, and according to Heartland, most of these deaths and injuries are unnecessary. To prevent unnecessary vaccine injury and death Heartland proposes the CDC recommendation for hepatitis B vaccine be delayed until a pre-teen year, and he cites the reasons for this change:

"Hepatitis B Vaccination should be delayed until a pre-teen year because:

If given right after birth, hep B vaccine immunity wears off just when children need protection against hep B virus. When hep B vaccine is given after birth to children of mothers who are not hep B infected, unnecessary vaccine injury or death results. Reducing the number of hep B vaccines given to newborns and infants will reduce the amount of toxins (aluminum and yeast) received and thereby should reduce the amount of vaccine injury or death of children. Newborns, infants, toddlers, and young children not born of hep B positive mothers typically have no risk of contracting hep B virus. Hep B vaccine given just before high school should protect these children and young adults through most of the ages of typical hep B exposure."

Heartland's conclusion: "Hepatitis B is not a contagious childhood disease. Current CDC recommendation for hepatitis B vaccination immediately after birth should be moved to a pre-teen year. Making this change will prevent unnecessary vaccine injury."

About the Author and Book: Stephen Heartland has a vaccine injured child, which prompted him to do extensive research on the topic of vaccines and the healthcare industry. Stephen Heartland's goal is to prevent unnecessary vaccine injury, reduce the toxic load caused by vaccines for young children, and encourage the CDC to recommend vaccines at appropriate times for vaccine preventable childhood diseases.

Stephen Heartland has a complete profile on Amazon Author Central, and Amazon is currently the sole distributor of this book at present. Stephen Heartland resides in the Columbus, Ohio area.

If you would like more information about "Louis Pasteur Condemns Big Pharma" or would like to arrange an interview with Stephen Heartland, please visit website: StephenHeartland.com

Book Price $11.95. 295 pages. ISBN# 979-9-9904721-1-2. 5.5 x 8.5 Inch Quality Paperback. Publish Date 10/7/2024.

Media Contact

Stephen Heartland, Quill by Knight Publishing, LLC, 1 6144073660, [email protected], stephenheartland.com

Quill by Knight Publishing, LLC.

P.O. Box 340455 Columbus, OH 43234

Phone: 614-407-3660

SOURCE Author Stephen Heartland