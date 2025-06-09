Author Provides an Intimate Look at the Indian Child Welfare Act and the Adoption of her Native American daughter

Book covers the difficulties that arose from adopting a Native American child and managing the unknown health history, disabling physical conditions, and the reconciliation of all participants
LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 1970, Colorado Child Welfare labeled author Dianne Haaland's future daughter as "unadoptable" because she was a minority. At the time, few people knew about Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders or the Indian Child Welfare Act. At their first meeting, Haaland and her husband were mesmerized by a beautiful, beguiling baby girl and wanted to bring her home immediately. The final adoption occurred six months later.
In "Finding Pieces and Peace," Haaland shares the challenges she and her daughter, Tanya, faced, including lies and misleading statements form officials, suicide attempts and drug abuse. They chose to share their stories to help others, including some alternative pathways that they tried and often failed at.
"Many times, people don't take the time to learn about the past and have no base or starting point to do something better," said Haaland. "We can't offer advice for your situation, as no two conditions are the same. But we can offer ideas to give you a multitude of choices to evaluate and choose for your situation."
Haaland and her ex-husband had one child and were a foster home to thirty-three, mostly Native American, children over three years. Besides her own story, she also includes information about Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders, the Indian Child Welfare Act, court appointed special advocates and the American Indian Movement, as many are not familiar with these topics, and they play largely into her story.
"I hope our book gives a voice to foster children, adoptees, and relinquishing mothers who wanted to share their stories," said Haaland.
"Finding Pieces and Peace: My Apache Daughter's Journey for Answers in a White World"
By Dianne Haaland
ISBN: 9781665764070 (softcover); 9781665764094 (hardcover); 9781665764087 (electronic)
Available at Archway Publishing, [Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Dianne Haaland is a lifelong learner who earned a bachelors degree at the University of South Dakota, Vermillion, S.D. and an MBA from Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colo. This is her second memoir. Haaland and her ex-husband have one daughter and were a foster home To learn more, please visit http://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/856053-finding-pieces-and-peace.
