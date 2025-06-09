Author Provides an Intimate Look at the Indian Child Welfare Act and the Adoption of her Native American daughter

"Many times, people don't take the time to learn about the past and have no base or starting point to do something better," said Haaland. Post this

"Many times, people don't take the time to learn about the past and have no base or starting point to do something better," said Haaland. "We can't offer advice for your situation, as no two conditions are the same. But we can offer ideas to give you a multitude of choices to evaluate and choose for your situation."

Haaland and her ex-husband had one child and were a foster home to thirty-three, mostly Native American, children over three years. Besides her own story, she also includes information about Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders, the Indian Child Welfare Act, court appointed special advocates and the American Indian Movement, as many are not familiar with these topics, and they play largely into her story.

"I hope our book gives a voice to foster children, adoptees, and relinquishing mothers who wanted to share their stories," said Haaland.

"Finding Pieces and Peace: My Apache Daughter's Journey for Answers in a White World"

By Dianne Haaland

ISBN: 9781665764070 (softcover); 9781665764094 (hardcover); 9781665764087 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, [Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dianne Haaland is a lifelong learner who earned a bachelors degree at the University of South Dakota, Vermillion, S.D. and an MBA from Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colo. This is her second memoir. Haaland and her ex-husband have one daughter and were a foster home To learn more, please visit http://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/856053-finding-pieces-and-peace.

