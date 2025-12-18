Author Randy Pitt Launches Gripping New Adventure Trilogy with "Crossover"

Debut Novel Blends Fantasy and Real-World Adventure Randy Pitt's Crossover launches a gripping trilogy exploring loss, supernatural forces, and global conflict through a paramedic's thrilling journey

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Randy Pitt, a retired electrical engineer and dedicated volunteer advocate, announces the release of his first novel, Crossover, the opening book in a thrilling contemporary adventure trilogy blending mystery, horror, and fantasy.

Crossover follows Charley Moore, a paramedic in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, whose life is upended by the mysterious disappearance of his wife. As Charley navigates grief, isolation, and unexplained headaches, he becomes entangled in a series of supernatural events during a humanitarian mission in Sri Lanka. The novel explores his battles against near-immortal adversaries, with unforgettable allies, and journeys that span both real and otherworldly realms.

The 600-page debut delivers a multi-layered narrative that intertwines real-world events, including aspects of the Sri Lankan Civil War, with imaginative fantasy and suspense. Readers gain perspectives not only from Charley and his companions but also from antagonists such as the assassin Taisia and the Governor of Sri Lanka's East Province, creating a rich, immersive story world.

Randy Pitt brings a lifetime of professional and personal experience to his writing. Born in Centralia, Illinois, and a long-time resident of Bloomington, Indiana, Pitt spent nearly 40 years working in undersea and electronic warfare systems for the U.S. Department of the Navy. In addition, he dedicates time as a court-appointed special advocate for abused and neglected children. His varied life experiences—ranging from technical expertise to volunteering and adventure hobbies—inform the depth and realism of his characters.

Early reviews have praised Crossover for its unique blend of adventure and fantasy:

"Crossover was a wild read, following the journey of someone we can all identify with…An ambitious debut novel whose story can only get better as it develops!" – Verified Amazon purchaser

"Fantastic read from beginning to end. I didn't want to put the book down. I was amazed how things going in the world today was mixed with fantasy." – Verified Amazon purchaser

Crossover is available now on Amazon and marks the beginning of a trilogy, with the second book currently in editing and the third in development. The series targets teens, young adults, and adult readers who enjoy immersive, thought-provoking fiction.

For more information, visit Randypittbooks.com

Media Contact

Kelly Sanchez, Stellar Literary Press and Media, 1 (650) 546-4251, [email protected], https://stellarliterary.com/

SOURCE Stellar Literary Press and Media