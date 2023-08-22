Author Reflects on Her Own Life to Explore the Impact of Choices

In "How Did I Get Here: The Power of Choices," Frisby shares her personal and spiritual transformation during the journey and, as a Christian, she compares her choices with those of biblical characters. She also documents how those choices affected her destiny. Tweet this

"The power of choice can have a positive or negative effect, and it can bring you to your destiny or away from it," said Frisby. "Your choices are a guiding path that lead to your desires, based on what is chosen."

As Frisby found the strength to move forward and a renewed faith in God, she details how she rebuilt her life by making intentional choices, fueled by the wisdom of the Bible. She provides the Bible verses that helped her through the difficult times and explains how they informed her now deliberate path in life.

"I thought about writing this book after hearing a sermon about how the choices we make affect our lives to an extent we don't even realize," said Frisby. "When reflecting on life, it is easy to blame the lack of money, resources, and education, but looking at the choices we make can answer many questions."

"How Did I Get Here: The Power of Choices"

By Patience Frisby

ISBN: 9781664276482 (softcover); 9781664276505 (hardcover); 9781664276499 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Patience Frisby is a Christian who is focused on making better choices. She writes and speaks about the challenges she overcame to rebuild her life. She received her bachelor's from the University of Maryland Global Campus and her master's in Legal Studies from Washington University, St. Louis. She currently resides in Maryland with her two children. This is her first book. To learn more, please visit http://www.patiencefrisby.com.

