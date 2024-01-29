Author Retraces His Life's Steps and Makes a Life-Changing, Transformative "Twist"

Though I grew up in the church, I came to realize, at age 49, that I was lost. After processing that for a time, I asked the question, 'If this could happen to me, how many more are believing they are heaven bound but are really still lost like I was.' Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Fearing said, "Though I grew up in the church, I came to realize, at age 49, that I was lost. After processing that for a time, I asked the question, 'If this could happen to me, how many more are believing they are heaven bound but are really still lost like I was.' As I pondered farther, I looked at the state of nation and began to realize that much of the turmoil America is experiencing is because we no longer fear God. That led to me writing an essay on the subject which God then told me it was to be a book, which, after many iterations, led to this book. I detail this in chapter 9. There is a sequel to this book if this book gets traction."

Doug Fearing is a husband, father of two beautiful daughters, grandfather of four, small business entrepreneur, community leader, church small group leader, serves on the board of two non-profits, a youth mentor, and former State President of the Wisconsin Jaycees (better known today as Junior Chamber International). He grew up in a small town, in a middle-class family, living in middle class neighborhood, and married his middle-class high school sweetheart, Lois, at the age of 20. He holds an associate degree from DeVry Institute of Technology. Fearing lives on a lake and enjoys boating. He and his wife are avid hikers who love to spend time outside in nature. They've climbed three 14K foot mountains in Colorado and on their 46th wedding anniversary, they skydived. Through the years, Fearing has truly come to understand the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. To Make a Difference - with a Twist: How a Purpose-Driven Desire Turned into a Love Story is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

