Author Scott W. Berg will receive Pattis Family Foundation Chicago Book Award for The Burning of the World: The Great Chicago Fire and the War for a City's Soul

"Scott Berg's book is a compelling narrative of the Great Fire and provides new insight into how Chicago's Gilded Age story has been told," said Astrida Orle Tantillo, President and Librarian of the Newberry. Post this

Born and raised in the Twin Cities, Berg holds a BA in Architecture from the University of Minnesota, an MA from Miami University of Ohio, and an MFA in Creative Writing from George Mason University, where he now teaches publishing, writing, and literature. He is the author of Grand Avenues: The Story of Pierre Charles L'Enfant, the French Visionary Who Designed Washington, D.C. and 38 Nooses: Lincoln, Little Crow, and the Beginning of the Frontier's End.

"I am honored and surprised and thrilled and very, very grateful," said Berg. "The Newberry Library has been doing the work of Chicago history for a whole lot longer than I have, and I'm flabbergasted to be selected for this award. In a time of uncertain funding for important academic and creative endeavors, the generous support provided by Lisa and Mark Pattis is a wonderful affirmation that books are still and forever part of the American cultural bedrock."

In addition to honoring Berg, who will receive a $25,000 prize, the juried panel also recognizes Larry A. McClellan, author of Onward to Chicago: Freedom Seekers and the Underground Railroad in Northeastern Illinois, and Sandra Steinbrecher and The Salt Shed: The Transformation of a Chicago Landmark. Both McClellan and Steinbrecher will receive awards of $2,500.

Mark Pattis of The Pattis Family Foundation commented: "With the selection of The Burning of the World as this year's award recipient, the Newberry Library highlights a work that broadens the understanding of a well-known moment in Chicago's history. We congratulate Mr. Berg and the other authors recognized by the selection committee. We are delighted to see works on a variety of topics and are grateful to the Newberry and the members of the selection committee for their dedication to the selection process."

The Pattis Family Foundation Chicago Book Award is open to writers working in a variety of genres, including history, biography, social sciences, poetry, drama, graphic novels, and fiction—all relating to Chicago. Thomas Leslie received the 2024 Pattis Award for Chicago Skyscrapers 1934-1986: How Technology, Politics, Finance, & Race Reshaped the City. Toya Wolfe received the 2023 Pattis Award for Last Summer on State Street, and Dawn Turner received the inaugural award in 2022 for Three Girls from Bronzeville.

The presentation of the 2025 Pattis Family Foundation Chicago Book Award will take place at a free, public event at the Newberry Library on Saturday, September 20, 2025, where all three recipients will be recognized and speak about their work. The event will also serve as a celebration of the power of storytelling and the city of Chicago, with a lineup of speakers sharing their own Chicago stories. More details about the event will be made available at www.newberry.org soon.

About the Newberry

The Newberry Library is an independent research library located in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood that has been free and open to all since 1887. The Newberry fosters a deeper understanding of our world by inspiring research and learning in the humanities and encouraging conversations about ideas that matter to diverse audiences. Our mission is rooted in a growing and accessible collection of rare and historical materials that spans more than six centuries of human experience. To learn more, visit www.newberry.org.

Media Contact

Bob Dolgan, Newberry Library, 1 312-255-3676, [email protected], www.newberry.org

SOURCE Newberry Library