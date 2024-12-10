Author, Serial Entrepreneur, and Business Consultant Dr. Madeleine F. Wallace Provides New Career Finding Strategies For Readers in Thrive in the AI and Digital Age

"We must continuously sharpen our skills, embrace new knowledge, and develop learning as a daily habit. The SEAM framework—Snapshot, Envision, Act, Measure—is not just a one-time process; it's iterative. Even when we achieve our dream job or a significant career milestone, the journey doesn't end." Post this

"In today's rapidly evolving world, navigating a career can feel overwhelming," she explained. "The abundance of choices, emerging technologies, and constant skill gaps create uncertainty about the future. Many people struggle to define a clear career path or make timely pivots, unsure of which skills to prioritize or how to adapt to fast-changing demands. Without a solid strategy, it's easy to feel stuck or fall behind."

Her strategy lies in the SEAM Framework, a detailed and actionable formula that she developed which has also been a proven catalyst for digital transformation in organizations.

Taking that formula and applying it to creating successful career paths, SEAM is an acronym that means the following:

Snapshot: Evaluate your skills and career through the lens of relevant trends, future directions, and emerging technologies.

Envision: Imagine a dynamic future where you adapt, evolve, and align your goals with a changing career landscape.

Act: Take purposeful, agile steps to evolve your career goals, using sprints to ensure continuous learning.

Measure: Regularly assess your progress to stay on track and celebrate accomplishments.

The book introduces seven Career Profiles—Strategic Innovator, Skillful Seeker, Strategic Transitioner, Adaptive Navigator, Engaged Learner, Curious Explorer, and Uncertain Voyager—as starting points for personalized journeys using the SEAM framework. It also highlights the "Big Three"—Relevant Trends, Future Directions, and Emerging Technologies—to help readers align their skills with emerging opportunities. Guided by their chosen profile and the Big Three, readers engage in scenario planning to prepare for real-world challenges.

Wallace introduces exploration sprints—short, targeted learning bursts designed to help readers experiment with new skills, explore industry trends, and iterate on their career plans. These practical exercises draw inspiration from Agile methodology, a widely used project management approach, making career exploration both dynamic and adaptable.

Readers can capture this critical information using the workbook's interactive templates, either by writing directly in the book or downloading them from the companion website at this link.

Wallace wants readers to understand how becoming a lifelong learner is an essential and viable skill to have to live in the AI era.

"We must continuously sharpen our skills, embrace new knowledge, and develop learning as a daily habit," she said. "The SEAM framework—Snapshot, Envision, Act, Measure—is not just a one-time process; it's iterative. Even when we achieve our dream job or a significant career milestone, the journey doesn't end—it evolves into a new chapter where maintaining and adapting becomes key."

She added: "Think of SEAM as something as essential as brushing your teeth—a daily practice that keeps your career sharp, your goals aligned, and your path forward clear. In a world of constant change, the key is not just reaching the finish line but preparing for the next race."

The book is now available for purchase on Amazon. Wallace will present a virtual book launch at 6 p.m. CST/7 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Details will be announced on her website: http://www.madeleinewallace.com.

About Dr. Madeleine F. Wallace

Dr. Madeleine F. Wallace is a dynamic and versatile professional, author, serial entrepreneur, scientist, investor, and the founder of Windrose Vision, a strategy and research consulting firm in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area. Originally from Peru, she immigrated to the US, excelled academically, and is less than 1% of foreign-born Latinas in the US who hold a doctorate. She is a recognized expert and seasoned trainer in data-driven decision-making, change management, and adaptive culture.

Dr. Wallace has assessed the effectiveness of diverse training and career development efforts for professionals, scientists, and the underemployed across federal, private, and nonprofit sectors. Her contributions to national studies include evaluating the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Broadening Experiences in Scientific Training (BEST) award, the Early Independence Award, and the Building Interdisciplinary Research Careers in Women's Health (BIRCWH) program, as well as the National Science Foundation's (NSF) ADVANCE program.

For more information, visit http://www.madeleinewallace.com.

