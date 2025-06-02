Author Shares a Lifetime of Real Stories to Provide an Urgent Message For All Christians in Volume 2 of the Before the Sun Sets Series

Xulon Press presents a must-read, timely book for Christian leaders, preachers, ministers, church members, missionaries, bible school teachers, servants of God and anyone interested in personal evangelism.
SOUTHGATE, Mich., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Dr. Ron Dobbs' second book of the Before the Sun Sets series shares critical messages for all Christians, an impactful memoir with real stories of redemption, salvation and forgiveness in Before the Sun Sets: Tell Someone... ($16.49, paperback, 9798868517549; $7.99, e-book, 9798868517556).
Dr. Dobbs' second volume in the Before the Sun Sets series aims to inspire, motivate, encourage, empower and help every reader to carry out God's purpose for their own lives, in their own ministries, regardless of religion or cultural differences. This book is a thought-provoking compilation of Biblical devotions based around real, true-life stories that have occurred during the author's 50 years of ministry, miracles, tragedies, laughter and tears. Dr. Dobbs wants encourage readers to teach and speak the truth in order to impact the lives of countless others that will then be changed for the better.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Dr. Dobbs said, "A lifetime of miracles!"
Dr. Ron Dobbs, a Professor in personal evangelism with 9 years of college, holds a Bachelor of Religious Education (BRE) degree and a Doctor of Divinity degree, and is a published author of three books. He has served in full-time ministry for fifty years. In that time, Dr. Dobbs has pastored and cultivated six churches, while also having delivered the Gospel around the world through his seventeen years of evangelism. He is the founder of Harvest-Time Crusades, as well as the author of the Reasoning with God textbook and tract. Dr. Dobbs has raised up and trained hundreds of Christians in how to share their faith in a way that intentionally breaks down the common barriers that tend to inhibit people from coming to Christ. Through this "Reasoning with God" method, thousands of souls have come to receive Christ as their personal Lord and Savior. In addition to working in ministry, helping people and witnessing for the Lord, Dr. Dobbs also loves sports, hunting, fishing and golf.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Before the Sun Sets: Tell Someone... is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
