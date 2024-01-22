Author Shares Challenges She Faced as a Gay Woman Whose Primary Calling in Life was to Become a Priest

"I want to invite readers to walk with me on a mystical/magical journey only the heart of their souls can feel," said Gallagher. "I want them to nestle in their thoughts to find meaningful moments as they fill the seeking of their souls and feel the touch of a radical love." Post this

"I want to invite readers to walk with me on a mystical/magical journey only the heart of their souls can feel," said Gallagher. "I want them to nestle in their thoughts to find meaningful moments as they fill the seeking of their souls and feel the touch of a radical love."

Gallagher has been an Episcopal priest for 30 years, now retired. She is also trained in spiritual psychology and past life regression therapy, plus Quantum Healing Hypnotherapy Techniques and 100+ hours of hypnotherapy. She now operates her own private practice where she offers a blend of healing modalities that she believes to be the essence of soul work. Her sessions explore the roots of emotional/physical/spiritual distress through verbal processing and deep relaxation techniques.

"It is my hope that anyone who reads this book will know there is more to this world than what seems obvious on the surface," said Gallagher.

"God's Hidden Places"

By Patricia P. Gallagher

ISBN: 9798765243145 (softcover); 9798765243152 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Patricia Gallagher is an Episcopal priest of more than 30 years, retired, with a Masters of Divinity from Yale University, New Haven, Conn., a Masters in pastoral counseling and ministry from St. Joseph University, West Hartford, Conn., and a BS in Nursing from Bridgeport University, Bridgeport, Conn. She also has 40 years of experience as a spiritual mentor/counselor, a retreat director, a hospice chaplain and bereavement coordinator, a substance abuse counselor and was priest-in-charge of parishes for over 17 years. To learn more, please visit http://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/853750-gods-hidden-places.

Media Contact

Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 4803067065, zgoldfarb@lavidge.com

SOURCE Balboa Press