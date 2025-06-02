Author Shares Divinely Inspired Message About the Importance of Individual Prayer to Change Lives and the Entire World

"My love of God and intense desire to talk to God is the primary inspiration for writing this book." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Floyd said, "My love of God and intense desire to talk to God is the primary inspiration for writing this book. Additionally, as a Pastor, I'm all too familiar with the way in which the enemy shrouds prayer in a cloak of mystery and mysticism, which God's children to believe that: 1) prayer is some enigma reserved for only 'special' people, 2) God is not interested in hearing our prayer and 3) prayer doesn't work. This book was designed to encourage and empower God's children to pray, because we serve a loving and wonderful God, who longs to talk to us!"

Janet Floyd is the full-time Pastor of New Beginnings Worship Center in Monroe, LA, where she is pursuing her first love, that of serving and strengthening God's people. She is a much sought after nationally known itinerant preacher, travelling throughout the nation, fulfilling her mission as described in Luke 4:18. Floyd holds undergraduate degrees in English Literature and a Masters of Divinity. She also fulfills her calling in the marketplace as a practicing criminal and family attorney as the Senior Partner in the Floyd Firm. Floyd's love of words and reading is evident in her love for writing, especially poetry writing. She also enjoys shopping and cooking.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. When You Don't Know What To Pray is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

