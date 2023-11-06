Author Shares Emotional Journey From Homelessness and Abuse to Forgiveness and Freedom

After a long journey of finding my freedom from emotional and sexual abuse, I sought to uncover the psychology and theology behind why people struggle to forgive. Post this

When asked what inspired Goodman to write this book, Goodman said, "After a long journey of finding my freedom from emotional and sexual abuse, I sought to uncover the psychology and theology behind why people struggle to forgive. After seven years of forgiveness coaching, I desired to reach a wider audience to help more people find their freedom from pain, shame, and blame. I've seen lives changed for the better and even lives saved from suicide with the realization that forgiveness doesn't change the past but can dramatically change the future."

Mark Goodman is the founder of 70x7-Path to Forgiveness (70x7.org), a nonprofit founded to promote the message of freedom through forgiveness. Goodman's sharing of his very personal and poignant account in this book is part of a much larger campaign that includes a feature film, a documentary, speaking projects, and curriculum designed to inspire people to pursue their own personal journey of forgiveness. For more information about the movie that is currently in pre-production, visit http://www.forgivingagoodman.movie. Goodman enjoys helping others, travelling, gourmet cooking, and is an adventure seeker. He loves to be in the company of people who he considers smarter than himself in order to learn more.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Forgiving A Good Man: An Abuse Survivor's Story of Freedom Through Forgiveness is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Mark Goodman, Salem Author Services, (678) 524-8867, [email protected], www.70x7.org

SOURCE Xulon Press