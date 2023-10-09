Author Shares Faith-Filled Stories of Her Jewish Grandparents

In "Jacob and Faye, a Grandparent's Story," Leigh combines fact and fiction by using artistic license to create the personalities of the family she never knew. She also did extensive research into the Jewish faith to make sure she represented it correctly, as it was an integral part of the story. Tweet this

"I felt compelled to share the story of my grandparent's life, because I found it extremely inspiring," said Leigh. "My grandfather passed away when my father was in his 20s and my grandmother passed away when I was a very small child, but I have the stories of them both that were passed down to us over time."

Leigh begins her story in Seville, Spain, during the late 15th century, when her ancestors left because of persecution during the Spanish Inquisition. She follows them to Constantinople and then, finally, to Seattle. Here, she documents her grandparents' efforts as they try to make ends meet, while raising their children to be strong and resourceful, and dedicated to their Jewish faith.

"My strongest talent is storytelling, and I love sharing stories from life, involving overcoming great challenges," said Leigh. "It is my prayer that my writing endeavors will encourage all who read them to trust in a God who is powerful, faithful and good."

"Jacob and Faye a Grandparents Story: Inspired by True Events"

By Daphne Leigh

About the author

Daphne Leigh lives in Lynnwood, Wash., and is active in her community, in her church and with her family. She enjoys spending time with her eight great-nieces and nephews, ages ranging from 8 years to 5 months. To learn more, please visit http://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/781064-Jacob-and-Faye-A-Grandparents-Story

