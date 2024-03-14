Author Shares Her Thought-Provoking Memoir to Encourage Readers to Tell Their Own Stories Despite Circumstances

I was inspired by my Aunt Marian to write this book. Aunt Marian wanted me to meet to my husband, but she never formally introduced us. My husband and I met in seminary, we were Destined to Meet! Post this

Reverend Frances Olivia Campbell was born in Port Chester, New York. She is a wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, friend, and entrepreneur of the RevHeRevShe.org. She was reared in the Baptist denomination but later transitioned to the African Methodist Episcopal Zion denomination. Campbell assists her husband, the Reverend William L. Campbell, the appointed Pastor of the Archer Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in Windsor, Connecticut. Campbell is affectionately referred to as "Rev. 1st Lady." She is the mother of one son and two daughters, and grandmother of three.

Campbell holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Mercy College (now known as Mercy University) in Dobbs Ferry, New York. She earned a master's degree in social work from Fordham University in New York, New York and has a New York State license to practice in the field. Her personal interest is serving people, especially family and friends. She enjoys cooking, singing, listening to music, going to the movies, and entertaining particularly during the holidays. Most importantly, she loves praising with the Lord anytime and anywhere.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Destined To Meet: My Faith Journey! is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Frances O. Campbell, Salem Author Services, (914)924-2977, [email protected]

