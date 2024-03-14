Author Shares Her Thought-Provoking Memoir to Encourage Readers to Tell Their Own Stories Despite Circumstances

Xulon Press presents her personal story of walking by faith and trusting God through all of life's unexpected challenges.
PEEKSKILL, N.Y., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Frances O. Campbell's memoir demonstrates the results of walking by faith and trusting God in Destined To Meet: My Faith Journey!($20.49, paperback, 9781662893216; $8.99, e-book, 9781662893223).
Campbell's book shares a true love story, how she and her husband first met and how the encounter proved to be "destined." When writing this book, her theme took on a bigger, more thoughtful meaning as she felt a spiritual nudge from the Holy Spirit to transparently share some very personal and challenging family experiences. Campbell wants her powerful story to encourage others, mainly women readers, to tell their stories regardless of their family dynamics and personal conflicts. Her memoir depicts the result of unwavering "faith" and "trust" in God the "anchor," as the ultimate solution to life's circumstances and dilemmas.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Campbell said, "I was inspired by my Aunt Marian to write this book. Aunt Marian wanted me to meet to my husband, but she never formally introduced us. My husband and I met in seminary, we were Destined to Meet!"
Reverend Frances Olivia Campbell was born in Port Chester, New York. She is a wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, friend, and entrepreneur of the RevHeRevShe.org. She was reared in the Baptist denomination but later transitioned to the African Methodist Episcopal Zion denomination. Campbell assists her husband, the Reverend William L. Campbell, the appointed Pastor of the Archer Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in Windsor, Connecticut. Campbell is affectionately referred to as "Rev. 1st Lady." She is the mother of one son and two daughters, and grandmother of three.
Campbell holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Mercy College (now known as Mercy University) in Dobbs Ferry, New York. She earned a master's degree in social work from Fordham University in New York, New York and has a New York State license to practice in the field. Her personal interest is serving people, especially family and friends. She enjoys cooking, singing, listening to music, going to the movies, and entertaining particularly during the holidays. Most importantly, she loves praising with the Lord anytime and anywhere.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Destined To Meet: My Faith Journey! is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Frances O. Campbell, Salem Author Services, (914)924-2977, [email protected]
